Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 11: Lena And Dratena Face A Dragon; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Bogus Skill Fruitmaster episode saw Lena observe how Dratena is shunned despite her kindness. When monsters attack, Dratena protected the citizens, surprising them. Lena saved a small, unknown creature helping fight the monsters.

Flower Hat revealed that the Fairy Stone’s power has inverted, now attracting monsters. Argos, an ancient Disciple, declared his mission to exterminate humanity. While Flower Hat held him back using forbidden grimoires, Lena destroyed the Fairy Stone.

However, Argos had already summoned the Water God of Beginnings, forcing Lena and Dratena to fight together. With the cathedral’s barriers at risk of failing, Lena and Dratena must defeat the Wicked Dragon in Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 11.

The preview suggests Lena has a plan, asking Dratena to stall the dragon for five seconds, implying she aims to land a decisive attack. The mysterious creature Lena rescued in the previous episode could prove crucial in the battle, possibly aiding them in overcoming the dragon’s immense power.

Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 11 is set to release in Japan on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. In most countries globally, it will be available on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The episode will be broadcast a week later on local TV networks, including Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS.

It will also be available for online streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, and HULU. Internationally, Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 11 can be streamed on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide across various regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.