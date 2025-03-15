Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 12 To Introduce Fairy King; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Bogus Skill Fruitmaster episode, titled ‘Blessing of the Fairies,’ saw Dratena animate fallen monsters to restrain the dragon. Lena nearly beheaded it, but Argos merged with its skull. Flower Hat realized his possession skill made him the true target.

Argos wounded Flower Hat, forcing Yuan to retreat with her. As Lena refused to surrender, a mysterious creature bathed her in golden light, granting her the Fairy King's Blessing. Lena purified the dragon, forcing Argos to flee.

Meanwhile, Monica, frustrated with Light’s sword, considered traveling with him to understand his fighting style. Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 12 will likely see the Fairy King appear before Lena, Dratena, Flower Hat, and Yuan. Lena and Dratena will later dance, uniting Athena’s citizens.

Lena is also set to communicate with Light and Ayla through a device, likely arranging a future meeting point. Additionally, Monica Bolst, seeking to forge the perfect sword for Light, will decide to accompany him on his journey, allowing her to study his combat firsthand.

According to the official anime website, Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 12 is set to air on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the episode will be available on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, with release times varying by region.

In Japan, it will first stream on ABEMA, while global audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll in regions including North America, Europe, and India. Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 12 will also air on Japanese TV networks like MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS Fuji the following week.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Bogus Skill “Fruitmaster.” About that Time I Became Able to Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You) anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.