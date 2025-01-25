Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
With the battle against the Wicked Dragon finally over, the Luxeria party is set for a day of rest in Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 5. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In the last episode of Bogus Skill Fruitmaster, Ayla identified Dratena’s control over Count Montes and the Soul Reaper, a monster capable of creating undead. Dratena revealed the concept of Taboo Skills, recounting how Montes’ summoning skill led to his rejection and eventual death.
Lena destroyed the Soul Reaper, while Light exorcised Montes. Dratena forced Montes to summon the Wicked Dragon, which she lost control of before being rescued by a masked man. Using the Sleep Pixie skill, Light incapacitated the dragon, completing the mission.
After Light collapses from the battle with the Wicked Dragon, Lena and Ayla are set to shop and relax in Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 5, with Ayla eyeing an adventurer’s outfit and the pair enjoying ice cream.
Their day will take a serious turn when they meet the Holy Sister at a government office, where city officials likely seek details about the Count Montes mansion incident. Saint’s newfound interest in Light may also be explored.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 5 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. In Japan, it will premiere on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will first stream on ABEMA in Japan and on Crunchyroll internationally, covering regions including North and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 5 will air a week later on Japanese TV networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS. The episode will be available for streaming in Japan on platforms like Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, Hulu, and Lemino.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Bogus Skill “Fruitmaster”: About that Time I Became Able to Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You) anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.