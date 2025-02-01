Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 6 will see Light and Ayla begin looking for a blacksmith, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The last episode of Bogus Skill Fruitmaster saw Lena and Ayla shop while Light rested. Ayla used Appraisal to identify a valuable diamond, which Lena purchased and crafted into a necklace. At the guild council meeting, Lena faced the four bureau heads—Flower Hat, Tiger Beard, Grave Keeper, and Saint.
Saint evaded questions about Dratena, and Luxeria was briefly disbanded due to Grouse's complaint. Light arrived, forcing Saint to relent, but assigned them an S-rank monster hunt. Light, needing a new sword, sought out a blacksmith while Lena continued investigating Dratena.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 6 will see Light and Ayla visit the Tradesman District to commission a new sword. Here, they will meet Monica Bolst, a renowned blacksmith facing persistent trouble. The anime preview hints at Monica being pursued by men, suggesting ongoing conflicts in her life.
Meanwhile, Lena will likely travel to Athena in search of information regarding Dratena and the Black Swan group. She may encounter someone who has insight into Dratena’s past, particularly regarding her acquisition of the Necromancy skill.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 6 will be out on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a global release on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The episode will first be available for streaming on ABEMA in Japan, and air a week later on Japanese TV networks, including Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 6 will also be streaming on platforms such as Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, Hulu, and Lemino. Fans in regions such as North and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India can tune in to Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.