Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 9: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Bogus Skill Fruitmaster episode saw Monica divert the guards while Ayla freed Ival using Light’s new scissors. Working together, Monica and Ival forged a powerful sword for Light within minutes. During the battle, Zamdo unknowingly forced a skill fruit into Light’s mouth.

This granted him Torch Flame, which allowed him to set objects ablaze. Light used this on his blade, cutting through Zamdo’s lightning and knocking him out. Tiger Beard arrived to arrest Zamdo’s group. Lena updated Ayla from Athena, while Saint grew furious over Zamdo’s failure.

Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 9 will see Lena’s investigation into Black Swan continue as she arrives in Athena, the City of the Lake. She will follow her only lead—Dratena Belbury—hoping to uncover the organization’s secrets.

During her search, she is set to meet Flower Hat and another individual who may provide crucial information. The preview suggests that Lena will locate Dratena sooner than expected, possibly leading to a direct confrontation. She may attempt to extract details about Black Swan’s leadership and their plans.

According to the anime's official website, Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 9 will air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. Internationally, it will be available on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 9 will first stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide, covering North America, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. It will then air on Japanese TV networks like MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS Fuji the following week, and stream on Bandai Channel, HULU, Lemino, and d Anime, among others.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.