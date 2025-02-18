Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter, ‘Only Babble in Your Sleep,’ revealed Sumire witnessing Amado activating a failsafe code on Kawaki. Amado then offered to enhance Kawaki’s combat abilities if he implanted his Karma containing Akebi’s data onto a Delta clone. Kawaki agreed but insisted on dealing with the Shinju first.

Meanwhile, Matsuri turned against Konohamaru after sensing he valued Moegi more than the Human God Tree. Ryu, detecting Yodo’s hostility, confirmed the Shinobi's deception and prepared for battle against the Leaf and Sand forces.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 will likely center on the battles in the Land of Wind. Matsuri, feeling betrayed, will likely attack Konohamaru, while Ryu uses Iron Sand to restrain his opponents. Araya will be seen reading his Load Stone Sand Sealing Blade to counter Ryu’s technique.

Moegi may communicate with Konohamaru through Matsuri, as suggested by the chapter title, which will be ‘Konohamaru-chan.’ A flashback featuring Shinki and Araya discussing Yodo’s feelings is also expected.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 is set to be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please note that release times may vary based on your time zone.

Fans will be able to access the latest chapters on Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. A physical copy of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 will be released in the latest Shueisha V-Jump 2025 Issue.

