Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 Spoilers Out: Everything You Need To Know

The latest leaked cover of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 has thrust Jura into the spotlight, indicating his potentially significant role in the storyline. Being the first of the Shinjuu to feature prominently on a cover, fans speculate that he might play a pivotal role compared to his teammates.

There's a prevailing belief among fans that Jura could pose a threat to the Hidden Leaf Village, which adds to the anticipation surrounding his character development. Now that the Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 spoilers are also out, fans can get an exclusive look into the chapter's plot before the official release. Find out more about the spoilers of the chapter here.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8: Release date and where to read

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 will arrive on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. JST. In some international countries, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, March 20, though the exact release times may vary. Fans can find the latest chapters of Boruto Two Blue Vortex on VizMedia's official website, Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

SPOILERS of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8, Kawaki and Delta utilize Eida's ability to track down Boruto. Meanwhile, Boruto communicates with Shikamaru through Ino's jutsu. When Kawaki informs Shikamaru of his proximity to Boruto, Shikamaru warns him, prompting a quick escape that raises Kawaki's suspicions. At Eida's location, Eida, Mitsuki, and Daemon discuss their recent encounter with Boruto.

The narrative shifts to Jura and Hidari, who travel toward Hidden Leaf Village using the cube from the Shinju dimension, which allows movement to marked locations. During a chakra scan, Hidari is mistakenly identified as Sasuke, surprising Sarada. Hidden Leaf Village ninjas attempt to intervene but are defeated. Seeking refuge in a bookstore, Jura and Hidari are ambushed by Kawaki.

A fierce battle ensues between Jura and Kawaki. Despite Jura's attempt to trap Kawaki with Shin Release, Kawaki escapes using shrinking and employs Shinju's Wood Release. Jura evades attacks and eventually knocks out Kawaki. Sarada and Sumire arrive on the scene, followed by Himawari, who joins Team 10.

Jura mentions sensing Tailed Beast Chakra and believes Naruto Uzumaki to be nearby. Pursuing the chakra with Hidari, Jura is surprised to find Himawari instead, suggesting she inherited the Bijuu chakra from her father, Naruto. Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 recap

Titled The Whereabouts of the Sun, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 had Mitsuki reflect on his role as the 'moon' compared to the 'sun,' pondering its significance to him. He confronts Boruto, attacking him with chakra snakes and deflecting Boruto's shuriken. Boruto, teleporting to his shuriken, inquires about Kawaki's absence, expecting him to pursue.

Shikamaru reveals Mitsuki incapacitated Kawaki to prevent detection. Mitsuki perceives Boruto as stronger than Kawaki, making their confrontation pointless. Boruto agrees, asserting Mitsuki's inferiority. Mitsuki, intent on proving himself, unleashes snake clones, damaging the surroundings. Boruto admonishes Mitsuki, emphasizing quality over quantity. Mitsuki expresses a desire for Boruto's demise, blaming him for their predicament. Boruto acknowledges fault but refuses to die before resolving matters.

As Mitsuki attacks with Lightning Release, Boruto counters, holding his sword to Mitsuki's neck. Mitsuki exits Sage Mode, resigned to fate. Boruto discerns Mitsuki's loss of hope, attributing it to Kawaki's abandonment. Mitsuki is perplexed. Boruto asserts his role as Mitsuki's 'sun.' Mitsuki, disbelieving, threatens Boruto with a venomous snake. Unfazed, Boruto questions the snake's inaction, suggesting Mitsuki's realization of Kawaki's inadequacy as his "sun." Distraught, Mitsuki releases Boruto, questioning his identity. Boruto clarifies their misunderstanding and departs, leaving Mitsuki to find his own path.

Ino and Shikamaru learn about Naruto's survival, while Boruto dismisses their attempt to understand Omnipotence. Boruto explains the futility of rescuing Naruto without addressing underlying issues with Kawaki. Shikamaru proposes a cautious approach to avoid provoking Kawaki. Boruto agrees, willing to endure persecution until they're prepared. Meanwhile, Jura, accompanied by Hidari, seeks answers from Naruto.

