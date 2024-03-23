Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage Episode 13: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Episode 13 of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage will air on March 27, 2024, in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. The episode focuses on Fumiya and Fuuka, with Minami contributing. The episode also features special moments from a school event and class wearing special shirts. The episode is expected to address issues and situations at their school, determining the connection between Fumiya and Fuuka in the series.

Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki, also known as The Low Tier Character Tomozaki-kun, is a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly. Shogakukan has published the series since May 2016 under their Gagaga Bunko imprint.

A manga adaptation with art by Eight Chida was serialized in Square Enix's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Gangan Joker from December 2017 to February 2021. It has been collected in six tankōbon volumes. The light novel is licensed in North America by Yen Press. An anime television series adaptation produced by Project No.9 aired from January to March 2021. A second season premiered in January 2024.

The story starts with Fumiya Tomozaki, a high school student who is on top of the leaderboards of the popular online game Attack Families under the in-game handle nanashi. A social outcast, he regards Attack Families as a godly game that has perfect balance where equal amounts of effort is rewarded with equal amounts of success.

In contrast, he considers real life to be a trash game. One day following a match against the number two player NO NAME, they agree to meet in person. When they do so, Tomozaki is surprised to find out NO NAME is actually a classmate of his named Aoi Hinami. Taken aback that Tomozaki is nanashi, Hinami decides to help him overcome his issues.

Release date and where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage Episode 13

Crunchyroll reports that episode 13 of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage will be released on March 27 at 4 am JST. This season has had a weekly release schedule thus far, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes in this season.

While March 27 is the release date in Japan, the release dates in different time zones are as follows;

Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - 10 am

Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - 1 pm

Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - 7 pm

Central European Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - 8 pm

Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 12:30 am

Philippine Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 5 am

Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, March 28, - 2024

For anime fans who want to catch up on Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent platforms for watching anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they must pay a subscription fee for Crunchyroll.

Recap of episode 12 and what to expect from episode 13

The latest episode of the season focused on Fumiya's relationship with Minami and Fuuka, despite the ongoing school activities. The main plot point was his decision not to choose Minami as his partner, causing a divide in the fandom. The episode also revealed significant developments with Fuuka, who was introduced to a social media platform by Fumiya. This episode highlighted the ongoing tensions within the cast.

The episode ended with the class taking a picture of the special shirts they made for the occasion. It was a fitting ending to a plot point that has been running throughout the season. As the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is difficult to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13 will continue.

Most chapters focus on Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast, so the upcoming episode will also likely run on similar lines.

