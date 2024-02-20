Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 Delayed: New Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot And More

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 is sure to continue the action-packed journey of Arajin and his entanglement with the delinquents of his notorious school. However, before diving into the next episode, get ready for a recap episode airing this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why the delay in Bucchigiri?! Episode 7?

Although Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 is delayed, but fans can still look forward to the recap episode airing next week. This unexpected break provides an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far and anticipate the excitement that lies ahead in the series.

The postponement of Bucchigiri?! Episode 7's release is attributed to a scheduling conflict with another program. On February 24, World Table Tennis 2024 will be broadcast, resulting in a change in the anime's schedule. As a result, Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 will not be aired this month.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

Thank you for watching Episode 6 of "Bucchigiri?!" titled "Friendship Galore! The Nirarevolution 21!"

Next week, on 2/24, we'll be airing "Revive! Tonight's Bucchiback to the Chinese!" where you can catch up on the story so far in one go! Genki Okawa, who plays Arai Jin, will be narrating and giving an overview of the charm of "Bucchigiri?!"

(There has been a schedule change. Episode 7 will be broadcasted and Prime Video distribution will start on 3/2 (Sat). On other platforms, distribution will begin on 3/3 (Sun).) Please note that on 2/24 (Sat), the broadcast may be subject to change due to the broadcast of "World Table Tennis 2024." For more details, please check the TV Tokyo program schedule.

https://tv-tokyo.co.jp/timetable/ ※ The program schedule will be updated in real time.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

Fans of delinquent showdowns, prepare for disappointment as Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 is set to be delayed by a week and will only be released on Sunday, March 2, 2024, with distribution on Prime Video starting on the same day. Other platforms will release it on March 3, 2024. Instead of Episode 7, there will be a Bucchigiri?! recap episode titled Revive! Tonight's Bucchiback to the Chinese! airing on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This recap will summarize the story so far.

Bucchigiri?! is available on Crunchyroll, in both English and Hindi dubs. Fresh episodes of Bucchigiri?! are available for streaming every Saturday on Crunchyroll, offering English subtitles right away, with English dubbed versions coming soon after. Consisting of 12 episodes in one cour, the series ensures a steady and engaging viewing journey for its fans.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 expected plot

As Bucchigiri?! is an original MAPPA animation, there is no source material to base the plot of the next episode on. But based on the dynamics established in Episode 6 of Bucchigiri?!, it's likely that the conflict with Shindo will continue to escalate in Bucchigiri?! Episode 7. Arajin's decisive blow against Shindo may have temporarily subdued him, but it's possible that Shindo will seek revenge or regroup with a new plan to assert his dominance.

Matakara's leadership and the unwavering loyalty of the group members could be explored in greater depth. Moreover, with the series reaching its halfway point and Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 marking a significant milestone, there may be new developments or plot twists introduced to propel the story forward.

Overall, Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 will likely exemplify the best aspects of Bucchigiri?!—simple yet effective storytelling, entertaining action sequences, and a healthy dose of macho drama.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 6 recap

In Bucchigiri?! Episode 6, titled Much Much Friendship! "Nira-Reba"-lution 21!, the spotlight shines on the captivating dynamics between the characters, particularly in their confrontation with the villainous Shindo. Shindo's despicable behavior serves as a focal point, allowing the cast to showcase their best qualities. Despite their flaws, characters like Matakara demonstrate unwavering loyalty and courage in protecting their friends.

Mahoro, although not a combatant, delivers a powerful verbal blow to Shindo, revealing his true cowardice. Ultimately, Arajin delivers the final blow, finally finding the courage to stand up against injustice. The episode is a testament to the morally dubious characters evolving into unequivocal heroes in the face of conflict, making it the most satisfying action sequence in Bucchigiri?! to date.

The animation reaches new heights in this episode, with impactful fight scenes rendered with stylish energy and heavy line work. As Shindo takes damage, his movements become almost monstrous, emphasizing his increasing danger. While a flashback exploring Minato and Ken's rivalry pales in comparison, it adds depth to their characters and relationships.

none