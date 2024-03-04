Bucchigiri?! Episode 8: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

After the short filler episode we had last week, Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 is almost upon us, and fans are waiting in excitement for more delinquent fights and action. Here’s everything we have on the release date, streaming details, what to expect in the episode, and a quick recap of the previous episode as well.

Release date and streaming details

The release date for Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 is March 9, 2024, with distribution on Prime Video starting on the same day. Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 will be released at 8:30 AM Pacific Time (PT) and 11:30 AM Eastern Time (ET), though exact timings will vary depending on your time zone.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 can be streamed on Crunchyroll, and fresh episodes of Bucchigiri?! are available for streaming every Saturday on Crunchyroll. English subtitles are provided immediately at the time of release, and English dubbed versions come soon after.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 expected plot

In the upcoming Bucchigiri?! Episode 8, fans can expect the storyline to continue exploring the dynamics between the characters and more intense battles among the gangs. Following the events of the wrestling tournament, tensions may rise as the aftermath of Marito's defeat and Arajin's nonsense continues.

Arajin and Matakara's bond may deepen as they continue to fight together, and we may see more information about Matakara's brother. As the group navigates through unexpected situations, Ichiya's role with the Emperor and his interactions with Senya may also come into focus, providing further insights into their characters. With the series known for its blend of humor and action, Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 promises to deliver another entertaining episode for fans to enjoy.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 recap

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 was titled Group Date?! The Sea, Maji Croquette, and I! The episode was amidst a relatively calm phase, taking a break from the anime's usual intense fights. It started off with Arajin getting complimented on his punch and running away from Matakara. Arajin and Matakara discuss Matakara's past about his brother as they walk towards the nurse's office where Marito is. Here, Mahoro expresses her distaste for Arajin, and Marito consumes Mahoro's cooking despite his aversion to it.

A 'group date' is then planned, though not what Arajin was hoping, as the group ends up in a wrestling tournament. At the tournament, Matakara and Marito end up in the finals, and Marito almost wins, though he fails in the end because of Arajin's antics. Matakara and Arajin end up winning. Meanwhile, Ichiya observed Arajin and Senya as Emperor.

For more updates on the craziness of these delinquents in Bucchigiri?!, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.