Bucchigiri?! Episode 9: Will Matakara Finally Fight Arajin? Release Date, Expected Plot And More

As the gripping tale of Bucchigiri?! unfolds, Episode 9 promises to delve deeper into the tangled web of friendships, rivalries, and inner turmoil that has captivated audiences. With the episode's release just around the corner, this highly anticipated episode will continue to unravel the consequences of Matakara's possession by Ichiya, setting the stage for potentially explosive confrontations.

Find out more about Bucchigiri?! Episode 9's release date, streaming details, expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode are here.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

The release date for Bucchigiri?! Episode 9 is set on March 16, 2024, at 11 PM JST. The episode will be out by 7:00 AM PT and 10:00 AM ET; however, please note that exact release times will vary depending on time zone differences

Bucchigiri?! Episode 9 can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. New episodes of Bucchigiri?! stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll. While the English sub is available almost immediately, English dubbed versions will take time to release.

Expected plot of Bucchigiri?! Episode 9

Based on the events of Episode 8, it's likely that Bucchigiri?! Episode 9 will further explore the repercussions of Matakara's possession by Ichiya. With Matakara now under Ichiya's influence, his actions and decisions may become increasingly unpredictable, potentially putting him at odds with his friends and allies. Arajin's lack of compassion towards Matakara's suffering might lead to further tension within their friendship, especially as Matakara grapples with the consequences of being possessed.

Advertisement

Additionally, the revelation of Senya's true nature and Arajin's confrontation with Matakara about his strength may spark conflict and mistrust among the group. As the series approaches its climax, viewers can expect heightened stakes, emotional turmoil, and more dramatic delinquent showdowns.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 recap

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 was titled Sad News! Seriously Falling in Love with Gomoku Soba! and opened with a flashback into Matakara's past with his brother. After the opening song, the episode portrays Arajin's persistent but fruitless attempts to capture Mahoro's attention despite her consistent disinterest. When Matakara intervenes, Arajin shifts the blame onto his friend for his romantic failures. Meanwhile, Matakara eagerly awaits the return of his brother, finding solace in the prospect of their reunion.

As Matakara cleans the temple, he unexpectedly comes to the aid of Shindo Akutaro, preventing him from being assaulted. Shindo then attempts to sow seeds of doubt in Matakara's mind regarding Arajin's intentions. The Minato Kai members and Arajin begin preparations for Minato's brother, Mitsukuni, 's return. Before they can be reunited, however, Matakara is informed that Mitsukuni has been stabbed and couldn't make it to the party.

Arajin finds out at school the next day, though he doesn't seem too worried. However, Matakara's encounter with Ichiya and the revelation about Senya lead to a confrontation with Arajin, which questions his true strength. Despite his suffering, Arajin shows no compassion towards Matakara and exposes his true feelings about their friendship, revealing his self-acceptance as a loser and his resentment toward Matakara's admiration.

Advertisement

As the episode concludes, Akutaro tricks Matakara into getting possessed by Ichiya, a dark turn suggesting that the show may be entering its final phase. While lacking in action, this episode delves deeper into Matakara's inner conflicts, leaving viewers hopeful for his well-being amidst the emotional turmoil.

For more updates like this, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.