Chained Soldier Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

As Yuuki finds himself captured by the enigmatic Humanoid Shuuki, the upcoming Chained Soldier Episode 10 promises to delve deeper into their origins and motives. With Yuuki in captivity, Kyouka and her allies' attempts at rescue might take an unexpected turn, potentially leading to further complications and revelations. Find out more about the upcoming episode’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode here.

Chained Soldier Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

Chained Soldier Episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 PM JST, as confirmed by the series' official website. International viewers can catch the episode on HIDIVE approximately one hour after its initial airing in Japan. As Crunchyroll does not appear to host the series in its Winter 2024 lineup, HIDIVE remains the primary platform for streaming Chained Soldier outside of Japan, ensuring fans worldwide can stay up to date with the latest developments in the series.

Chained Soldier Episode 10: expected plot

In Chained Soldier Episode 10, viewers can anticipate the continuation of Yuki and Aoba's conversation within the hidden village. This dialogue is poised to unveil crucial details about the overarching lore surrounding Mato and shed light on the origins of the Humanoid Shuuki, particularly their connection to the Mato Peaches. The episode is likely to alternate between these significant revelations and Kyouka's group journeying towards the hidden village, building tension and anticipation with each development.

As Kyouka and her comrades approach the hidden village, they will confront the moral dilemma of whether to defy the Supreme Commander's orders in their rescue mission. The capture of Yuki, one of their own, will prompt them to grapple with the notion of direct disobedience, ultimately leading them to prioritize their comrade's safety over strict adherence to authority. This internal conflict is poised to add depth to the narrative as the episode progresses, setting the stage for intense action and emotional stakes in the unfolding rescue operation.

Chained Soldier Episode 9 recap

Chained Soldier Episode 9 commenced with Kyouka and Yuki successfully defeating a group of regular Shuuki in the vicinity. Upon their return to the 7th Squad dormitory, Kyouka advised Yuki to take the night off to recuperate. However, their respite was short-lived as Nei Ookawamura sensed trouble nearby, prompting Himari Azuma and Shushu Suruga to rush to the rescue. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a trap orchestrated by the Humanoid Shuuki Coco Zenibaki and Naon Yuno, who ambushed the unsuspecting duo.

Meanwhile, Kyouka instructed Yuki to transform and intervene, but their path was obstructed by Aoba Wakura and a group of Shuuki under her command. Yuki complied with Aoba's commands, allowing her to ensnare him with her hair and whisk him away while Kyouka contended with the regular Shuuki. Back at the base, it was revealed that Yuki had been taken to the hidden village of the Humanoid Shuuki after regaining consciousness. There, he engaged in conversation with Aoba and her comrades, gaining insight into their deep-seated animosity towards the Demon Defense Force and their transformation into hybrid Shuuki by the Mato Peaches.

Yuuki learned that approximately 20 Humanoid Shuuki resided in the village, some of whom had lived there as civilians. The episode concluded with Kyouka's body involuntarily gravitating towards Yuuki, signaling the commencement of a joint rescue operation involving the 7th and 6th Squads.

