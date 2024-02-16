Chained Soldier Episode 8: Release Date, Where to Stream, What’s Next And More

As the plot thickens and plans unfold for both the Demon Defense Force and the humanoid Shuuki, viewers can expect the series to gear up for its next major battle. The pressure’s up, and the mystery’s deepening as Chained Soldier Episode 8’s release is up for grabs. Promising to deliver yet another electrifying blend of action-packed battles and ecchi fanservice, fans want to know everything they can about the next episode. Look no further, as you can delve right into the action here!

Release date and where to watch

While specific details about Chained Soldier Episode 8 remain undisclosed at the time of writing, fans can rest assured knowing the confirmed release date and time, as confirmed by the series' official website. The episode will initially air on local Japanese networks on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11 PM JST, translating to an early Friday morning local release for a minority of international fans. The majority, on the other hand, the episode will become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, aligning with the Japanese release schedule. However, exact release times may vary by region and timezone.

International audiences can catch the episode on HIDIVE, with streaming expected to begin roughly one hour after its initial airing in Japan. Notably, Crunchyroll does not appear to host the series in its Winter 2024 schedule, making HIDIVE the sole legitimate streaming platform for international viewers. Don't miss out on the excitement as Chained Soldier episode 8 unfolds its gripping narrative and pushes the story forward into new territory.

Advertisement

What's next in Chained Soldier Episode 8?

In Chained Soldier Episode 8, fans can anticipate a continued exploration of the dynamic between Kyouka and Izumo, particularly in light of the latter's surprising request regarding Yuuki. It is all but certain that Izumo's perception, Kyouka's stance, and the matter of Yuuki's potential enlistment in the force will all be revealed. Izumo likely sees Yuuki as a unique individual who warrants an exception, contrary to Kyouka's presumed reluctance to allow him to officially join the ranks.

Beyond the interpersonal dynamics, Chained Soldier Episode 8 will also go into the details of the strategic planning of both the Demon Defense Force and the humanoid Shuuki.

Chained Soldier Episode 7 recap

Chained Soldier Episode 7 picks up with the continuation of the battle from the previous episode. Kyouka, Yuuki, and their comrades engage in combat against the regular Shuuki, while Izumo faces off against the formidable humanoid Shuuki, Rairen. As the clash unfolds, Izumo showcases her extraordinary powers, known as Ame-no-Mitori, which revolve around spatial manipulation. Employing her abilities to their fullest extent, she utilizes swift movements and strategic maneuvers to disorient Rairen and gain the upper hand in the battle.

In a climactic moment, Izumo unleashes a powerful attack reminiscent of a black hole, ultimately defeating Rairen and reuniting with her comrades. However, during the subsequent debriefing, it is revealed that they were unable to locate the other two humanoid Shuuki identified by Nei's powers, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their victory. Despite this setback, Izumo and her squad depart, leaving behind lingering suspicions and unanswered questions.

Later that night, as Yuuki rests, he is startled by the sudden appearance of Izumo in his room, her expression betraying a sense of secrecy and intrigue. The following day, as Yuuki, Himari, and Kyouka visit the 6th Squad's dormitory, tensions rise as Kyouka and Izumo convene for a strategy meeting. Together, they devise a plan to scout where the 7th Squad first encountered the humanoid Shuuki, who was hinted to be Yuuki's sister.

Meanwhile, the humanoid Shuuki plot their next move, revealing their intention to gather eight of their ranks before launching another attack. As the episode draws close, Izumo's cryptic behavior raises eyebrows as she suspiciously requests Yuuki's company from Kyouka, leaving audiences on edge and eager for answers.

Advertisement

With tensions escalating and mysteries deepening, Chained Soldier Episode 8 is set to deliver a thrilling blend of action-packed battles and clandestine revelations, setting the stage for further intrigue and suspense in the episodes to come. For further updates on Mato Seihei no Slave, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.