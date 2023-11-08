Chainsaw Man Chapter 148: What to expect next? Release date, where to read, and more

Denji's identity as the Chainsaw Man has always been in question. However, it has never been so that he was mocked for his identity as a superhero. An old uncle went on to claim that Denji was a 'wannabe Chainsaw Man.' Will this be a trigger for him to come out with his true identity? Well, this is question that only the next chapter can answer. Here is what we know about the upcoming chapter of CSM, Chainsaw Man Chapter 148, so far!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148: Release date and where to read

The next release date of the manga has already been mentioned on Viz Media. As per that, Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 will come out on the screens on November 15, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect from Chapter 148?

In the next chapter, chaos continues to unfold as the battle between Devil Hunters and the pseudo-Chainsaw people escalates. Quanxi, Denji, Nayuta, and Fumiko may find themselves in the midst of this ongoing conflict. As Public Safety Hunters incinerate the transformed Church members to ensure their permanent demise, the eerie revelation that anyone with blood can potentially revive raises new questions about the pseudo-Chainsaw people.

The old man recognizing Denji as a 'Chainsaw Man wannabe' could lead to unexpected consequences, perhaps drawing unwanted attention to our heroes. The story might further explore the mystery of Nayuta and her connection to Makima, and whether her being labeled a 'witch' holds any truth.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148: Previous Chapter recap

The title of Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 was 'Cremation.' The outing began with Barem mocking Nayuta and pushing Denji to stay as Chainsaw Man. But this was a conflict of interest and he was not sure if he wanted to do this for himself. As a result of this, he falsely accuses Nayuta of being a witch and orders an attack on her. Quanxi arrives, saves Nayuta, Denji, and Fumiko, and defeats the attackers.

Barem and Quanxi confront each other. Meanwhile, Denji, Nayuta, and Fumiko observe Devil Hunters battling pseudo-Chainsaw people. Some hunters burn their enemies to prevent their return. By the end of the chapter, we see that an elderly man identifies Denji as a wannabe Chainsaw Man and he is also mocking the hero for he was not.

With this, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the storyline has in store for the readers. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

