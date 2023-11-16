Chainsaw Man Chapter 149: What's Asa planning next? Release date, where to read, recap and more

Denji is being accused of being the Fakesaw Man. On the other side, Asa and Yoru had to battle the Octopus Devil in order to save their lives. Although they won, the danger is not completely out of the room. Chainsaw Man Chapter 149 is lined up with a final release date for the week. Here is everything we know about the upcoming chapter so far!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 149: Release date and where to read

The release date of the next chapter has been revealed on the official schedule of Viz Media. With this, we know that the final release date of Chainsaw Man Chapter 149 will be November 22, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found on Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

What to expect next?

The next episode of Chainsaw Man eyes the aftermath of the accusations put on Denji. With other agents revealed to be impostors, trust in Public Safety is shattered. The demand for Denji to expose his chest creates a tense situation, heightened by the use of a gun. Quanxi's intervention adds another layer of uncertainty as the chaotic scene unfolds.

Meanwhile, Asa's encounter with Hirofumi Yoshida in her apartment hints at a complex dynamic. With Yoru taking control and defeating the Octopus Devil, Asa's newfound powers could play a pivotal role. The narrative may explore the aftermath of this confrontation, with Yoru and Asa potentially forming an alliance or facing new challenges. The evolving plot promises further twists and revelations as the characters navigate the repercussions of these events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 149: Previous chapter recap

The title of Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 was 'Room 606 Sword.' In this chapter, it is for the first time that Denji is accused of being the FakeSaw man. Even the common people around started believing the same until Fumiko stepped up to clarify that she was a Public Safety officer and these accusations were untrue.

But then, it was revealed that some of the other agents had also posed as Fakesaw Man. Thus, no one knew what to believe anymore. Everyone then started demanding that Denji show his chest. However, he pulled out the gun, scaring the crowd further. Quanxi came forward to protect the commoners from gunfire. The scene then changed to show what was happening with Asa.

In her apartment, Hirofumi Yoshida was there to attack Asa, but he chose not to kill her. Instead of doing this, she went on to ensnare Asa with the Octopus Devil. The chapter comes to an end with Yoru saving the day for Asa. It will be interesting to see what Yoru and Asa move forward with after having defeated the Octopus Devil. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 Most memorable Attack on Titan quotes by Eren Yeager that shaped his character