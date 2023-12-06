Chainsaw Man Chapter 151: Release date, where to read, recap, and more
Denji's realization to become the Chainsaw Man again will fuel his ambition to fight one more time. As the new chapter lines up, here is everything to know about the next one.
It was after a long time that Denji came to the realization that he wanted to become the Chainsaw Man after all. Drawing along the same lines, this is where the story picks up again in Chainsaw Man Chapter 151. Here is what we know about the upcoming outing of the manga.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 151: Release date and where to read
The final release date of the next CSM chapter has been updated on the official pages of Viz Media. As per that, Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 will be released next week on December 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available to read only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
What to expect next?
In the anticipated next chapter of Chainsaw Man, the aftermath of Denji and Nayuta's apartment ablaze sets the stage for intense developments. Denji, fueled by shock and rage, may confront Barem for the chaos he instigated. The revelation about Denji ignoring Asa and the perilous situation of his pets adds emotional weight to the confrontation.
As Fumiko and Public Safety members intervene, a potential showdown with Barem might unfold. However, the sudden appearance of a Whip Hybrid introduces a new layer of uncertainty, disrupting the confrontation. The chapter could delve into the origins and motives of this mysterious entity, offering readers a glimpse into the evolving challenges Denji faces.
Tensions may rise as Denji grapples with his desire to become Chainsaw Man again, setting the stage for a gripping and unpredictable turn of events in the ongoing saga.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 151: Previous chapter recap
The title of Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 was 'Dream's Next Stage.' In this chapter, we see that Denji and Nayuta navigate alleyways on Denji's back, escaping Fire Devil attacks. Nayuta reflects on how life goes on for others despite the chaos. Denji realizes they still have an ordinary life to return to, sparking a moment of happiness.
However, stepping on a crow, Denji shifts his focus. Here, Pochita suggests pursuing a new dream, but Denji expresses the desire to become Chainsaw Man again. Reality hits as their apartment burns, pets inside. Barem, responsible for the chaos, taunts Denji about ignoring Asa and mocks his pets.
Fumiko intervenes, but a Whip Hybrid appears, disrupting the confrontation. The chapter ends on a suspenseful note, leaving readers eager for the next developments in Denji's tumultuous journey. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.
ALSO READ: After MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, other creators also highlight depression and overwork issues
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why