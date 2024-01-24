Chainsaw Man Chapter 154: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect and More

As the intense events of Chainsaw Man Chapter 153 unfold, fans are left eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 154. The story takes a gripping turn with Denji facing public backlash, which causes Nayuta to make some unexpected moves. Hints at a significant shift in the narrative have been made, so let's delve into what lies ahead and what readers can expect in the upcoming chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 154: Release date and where to read

Chapter 154 of the Chainsaw Man manga is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12 am JST. For readers in most other countries, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, with some regions potentially seeing the release in the early morning hours of January 31. Fans can access the chapter on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

What to expect next?

As the aftermath of Chapter 153 leaves Denji and Nayuta seemingly making targets of themselves, the cooperation between the two will likely raise questions about their dynamics to the public. There is speculation surrounding Chapter 154, which revolves around a potentially difficult conversation between Nayuta and Denji after finding safety – if they even manage to get to safety at all.

While Denji and Nayuta may manage to run away from the aggrieved and now aggravated mob, it seems entirely within bounds for them to fail to escape and turn the place into a bloodbath, the aftermath of which could lead to grave repercussions for the two. Nayuta may also end up exposed as the Devil to this mob, which can further antagonize the situation.

Nayuta's concern for Denji's safety and her use of powers to protect him shed light on their evolving dynamics and imply a potential shift in their relationship. Fans can only hope to anticipate the fallout of their interaction in Chapter 154.

Unfortunately, the resolution of Denji and Nayuta's discussion may remain elusive in Chainsaw Man Chapter 154, as the upcoming chapter is likely to shift its focus back to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru. We will likely see the revelation of their progress in locating Yoshida, setting the stage for the second round of their intense confrontation. Fans are poised to immerse themselves in the unfolding events that will be in the final pages of the issue.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 153: Previous Chapter Recap

Chapter 153 witnessed Denji's transformation into Chainsaw Man, scaring off bystanders. Miri and Spear Hybrid release Fumiko, leading to a confrontation between Denji and the Hybrids. Nayuta urges Denji to flee, but his refusal leads to a fierce battle. Nayuta's attempts to manipulate the situation take an unexpected turn, as she is caught and dragged away, while Denji ultimately prevails against Miri and Whip Hybrid.

Denji drops Miri Sugo’s transformed corpse, the damage from the previous battles is taking a toll on him. Nayuta, realizing Denji's feelings, commands the civilian who took her away to attack those targeting Denji, in a bid to buy him some time to escape. The chapter ends with Nayuta telling Denji to run, mimicking what he had said to her.

