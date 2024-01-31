Chainsaw Man Chapter 154: What Is The New Title? Release Date, Plot & More To Know

After the shocking end of Chainsaw Man Chapter 153, fans have been keenly anticipating the release of Chapter 154. Denji faces public backlash, and Nayuta takes unanticipated action. A recent reveal by one of the Chainsaw Man editors gives us a quick sneak peek into the new episode. Here’s everything we know so far.

What’s the new title?

As an editor of the Chainsaw Man manga, Shihei Lin recently revealed the new Chainsaw Man Chapter 154’s title on his official Twitter/X page. A quick Google translate on the tweet displays the title as Everyone’s Pet, with the captions below it reading ‘Run away, Chainsaw Man!!’ and ‘Desperate escape!!’ hinting at new possibilities for the upcoming chapter.

Post roughly translates to:

Every Wednesday is the release date for “Chainsaw Man” //

The latest episode 154 "Everyone's Pet" will be released as soon as the date changes today

/ Run away, Chainsaw Man

Desperate escape...!! Before the latest episode, if you have not checked the previous episode "Chainsaw Man Hunter", you can read it from (below)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 154: release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 154 is going to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 12am JST. Internationally, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Please note that release times can vary due to different time zones.

Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or on the Shonen Jump+ app. While the former offers free reading with a few restrictions, the latter two sites can be used to read the manga after gaining a premium subscription.

Expected Plot

Chainsaw Man Chapter 153 left Denji and Nayuta as targets of public rage, and cooperation between them will likely be the only path to survival. While Denji and Nayuta may manage to escape, as hinted by the Twitter/X post from the editor of Chainsaw Man, it may be an entirely devastating one. The violent mob around them makes it seem like they may fail to escape – or perhaps only one will.

The results of this fight could be grave, and we may see more action from the tiny devil’s side. Nayuta will most likely end up exposed as the Devil to this mob as she used her powers and called Denji's family in the previous chapter. Fans can hope to see more of the intricacies of the relationship between Denji and Nayuta, and perhaps we will also see Nayuta finally open up to him, in Chainsaw Man Chapter 154.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 153 recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 153, Denji undergoes a startling transformation into Chainsaw Man, causing bystanders to flee in fear. Simultaneously, Miri and Spear Hybrid release Fumiko, setting the stage for a tense confrontation between Denji and the Hybrids. Despite Nayuta's pleas for Denji to escape, he adamantly refuses, resulting in a fierce battle.

Unfortunately, Nayuta's attempts to manipulate the situation take a turn for the worse. She is caught and dragged away, while Denji ultimately emerges victorious against Miri and Whip Hybrid. Exhausted from the previous battles, Denji drops Miri Sugo's transformed corpse.

Recognizing Denji's emotions, Nayuta intervenes by commanding the civilian who took her away to attack those threatening Denji. This tactical move aims to provide Denji with the necessary time to flee. The chapter concludes with Nayuta urging Denji to run, echoing his earlier advice to her.

