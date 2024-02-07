Chainsaw Man Chapter 155: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect, And More

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 155, they are left wondering about the fate of Denji and Nayuta following their separation. With the official release date set and speculation brewing, let's delve into what readers can expect from the upcoming chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 155: Release Date and Where to Read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 155 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to check with that in mind.

The chapter will be available on platforms such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two options offer free access to the latest three issues, the latter requires a subscription for full series access.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 155

Chainsaw Man Chapter 155 is anticipated to continue the unfolding drama surrounding Denji and Nayuta. With the duo separated, the chapter may explore their individual struggles and potential paths to reunion. Barem will likely attempt to kill Nayuta with his gun, and Nayuta may use a manipulated civilian to block the attack.

Readers can expect developments in the storyline as it shifts focus to other characters, potentially Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru. The chapter may explore their whereabouts and interactions. Alternatively, the narrative could return to Denji, where he grapples with the aftermath of Nayuta's actions and seeks to reunite with her. As the series progresses, anticipation grows for the revelations and twists that await in the upcoming chapter.

Chainsaw Man 154 recap

Chapter 154 of Chainsaw Man witnessed Nayuta finding herself in a precarious situation as she attempted to protect Denji from the mob. A confrontation with Barem occurs as he accuses her of trying to kill him. As Nayuta's control over bystanders is exposed, chaos ensues. Displaying her true nature, the public safety officer Fumiko refuses to aid Nayuta, emphasizing her life above all else. She manipulates civilians to distract attention from Denji at this.

Nayuta manages to manipulate a civilian to carry Denji to safety, though that leaves her at the mercy of the mob. She tries to get them to feel sympathy for her by saying she’s a child, though they don’t pay any heed to this. Barem, wounded and on the ground, halts the situation as he points a gun at Nayuta. The little devil’s precarious situation sets the stage for the upcoming events in Chainsaw Man Chapter 155.

