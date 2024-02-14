Chainsaw Man Chapter 156: Release DEETS And Everything You Need To Know

As the Chainsaw Man saga continues to captivate readers worldwide, anticipation mounts for the release of Chapter 156, promising more twists, revelations, and intense moments. With Denji's fate seemingly secure and Nayuta's about to fall victim to Barem’s scheme, fans eagerly await the next chapter, wondering what surprises lie in store.

Set against the backdrop of an ever-unfolding narrative, Chainsaw Man Chapter 156 chapter holds the promise of uncovering long-awaited answers while paving the way for new mysteries to unravel. Here’s everything you need to know about the release, where to read it and more.

Release date and where to read

The Chainsaw Man manga will be on a 2-week break. Chainsaw Man Chapter 156 is slated for release on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 12 AM JST, as confirmed by the official MANGAPlus website. Fans can mark their calendars for this eagerly anticipated event, but be sure to keep in mind that the exact date and time can vary by 24 hours due to a difference in time zones.

Whether through Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app, readers around the globe can immerse themselves in Chainsaw Man Chapter 156. The official release promises to deliver thrills and excitement to fans worldwide.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 156: expected plot

Fans can expect a barrage of revelations in Chainsaw Man Chapter 156, as the chapter is set up such that the identity of Denji's savior will be revealed. The return of familiar faces such as Kishibe, Reze, and other allies turned friends is also highly probable, as one of them may be the unidentified savior.

However, given the pattern of the recent Chainsaw Man chapters, the ultimate fate of Nayuta will probably remain shrouded in mystery, and the focus is unlikely to shift to characters like Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru. The chapter more likely to delve deeper into the group dynamics as Hirofumi Yoshida and others strategize their next steps against the formidable Chainsaw Man Church and the looming threat of the Death Devil.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 155 recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 155, the tense situation surrounding Nayuta escalates as a female protester attempts to protect her, urging the mob to recognize Nayuta's innocence as a mere child. However, tensions rise when Barem, the man holding Nayuta hostage, feigns being controlled by her and turns the gun on himself, sparking chaos among the crowd. With weapons drawn, the mob closes in on Nayuta. The scene then changes to the burning apartment complex turning back to normal, leading into a poignant flashback.

The flashback revealed Nayuta's complex emotions and her evolving relationship with Denji. Initially driven by pity and an instinctual craving for Denji's heart, Nayuta probes into her past as Makima using her powers on Denji, seeking to recreate her plans and discover her true identity. However, as her bond with Denji deepens, she begins to question her motives, eventually finding solace in Denji's declaration of familial love. As the chapter concludes, a young Denji talks of his attachment to the word family, and that he killed his own father and therefore could never have one. Denji then awakens in a hospital room, making the owner of the flashback and scenes uncertain, and thereby leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

For more updates on Denji's past and Nayuta's fate in Chainsaw Man