Chainsaw Man Chapter 159: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With new allies in their midst, Fami and Asa continue through the facility that has Denji trapped. The aftermath of the tumultuous events is sure to make the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 deliver further twists and turns. Find out more about the chapter’s release, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter here.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 will be released on Tuesday, March 19th, at 3 PM GMT / 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 8:30 PM IST. The exact release times will vary according to your time zone, so please keep that in mind. Readers can access the latest chapter on various official platforms such as Viz Media website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump app.

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 159

Based on the events of the previous chapter, it seems that Fami's summoning ability, while potent, is limited by the strength of the devils she can call forth. Given that she intended for the Guillotine devil to kill the guards but was disappointed by its weakness, it's likely she'll seek a way to enhance or control her summoned devils more effectively in Chainsaw Man Chapter 159.

As for the group's objective to rescue Chainsaw Man, their path forward may involve overcoming further obstacles or adversaries within the facility where Denji is held captive. Haruka's change of heart indicates potential allies in their mission, but it’s unlikely the trio can be fully trusted. Considering the unpredictability of Chainsaw Man's storyline, Chapter 159 will probably introduce new twists going forward.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 158 recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 158, which picked up where the last chapter left off, the guards prepare to open fire on the group. Just as the situation seems dire, Fami unleashes a mysterious object from her grasp, which unexpectedly transforms into a bird-like creature known as the Guillotine devil. In a swift and brutal display of power, the Guillotine devil disarms the guards and renders them defenseless. However, it becomes apparent that Fami's true intention was for the devil to eliminate them entirely. Despite her efforts, the devils she summons prove to be weak and incapable of unleashing their full potential.

As the chaos ensues, one of the devils attempts to strike Asa, but she skillfully deflects the attack and seamlessly switches places with Yoru, who swiftly incapacitates their assailant. Amidst the turmoil, a door opens, revealing the unexpected arrival of Haruka, Seigi, and Nobana. Initially mistaking Fami for their captor, Haruka angrily confronts her, blaming her for the misery they've endured. However, when Asa reveals their true purpose—to rescue Chainsaw Man—Haruka's demeanor undergoes a dramatic shift. Suddenly filled with renewed purpose, he, Seigi, and Nobana join forces with the group.

