Chainsaw Man Chapter 160: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As the battle for Denji intensifies in Chainsaw Man, the arrival of the unnamed Public Safety Devil Hunter could mark a turning point in the conflict. The ensuing confrontation promises to be fraught with tension and revelations, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 160 from the release deets to a recap of the previous chapter.

Release date and where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 160

Chainsaw Man Chapter 160 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 AM JST. For many international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. However, some international audiences may experience the release in the very early morning hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, aligning with the timing for Japanese readers.

Fans eager to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 160 can access it through various platforms such as Viz Media's official website and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. Additionally, Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app provides access to the entire series through a paid subscription-based service.

Expected plot Chainsaw Man Chapter 160

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 160, we can expect the spotlight to remain on Yoru and Fami as they face off against the Nail Fiend and Katana Man. With the odds stacked against them, the arrival of the yet-named Public Safety Devil Hunter could tip the scales further, potentially leaving them outmatched.

Advertisement

However, amidst the chaos of battle, a crucial event may occur that confirms a long-standing fan theory: Seigi Akoku's true identity as the Fire Devil. If Seigi indeed possesses the powers of the Fire Devil, he may unleash them to aid Fami in her struggle against their adversaries. This action would not only align with Seigi's role as a member of the Chainsaw Man Church but also tie into the thematic significance of the Fire Devil's involvement in the transformations plaguing the Church.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 159, titled Attack on Samurai, Haruka, Akoku, and Nobana navigate a mysterious facility. Haruka urges the others to leave, but they're trapped, unable to find an exit. They stumble upon a door, hoping for freedom, but instead find themselves faced with pseudo-Chainsaw Men.

Meanwhile, the man overseeing Denji's torture interrogates Devil Hunter Club members about their immunity to transformation. He shares the tragic tale of his wife's transformation despite her kindness, questioning the fairness of the Devil's selection process. Asa challenges his narrative, uncovering his infidelity as a possible factor.

Advertisement

In a separate encounter, Yoru intervenes as Katana Man and the Nail Fiend target Fami. Yoru's swift action disrupts their attack, causing the Guillotine Devil to retreat. Despite mocking from the Nail Fiend, Yoru stands her ground, revealing her resolve despite her injuries.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 saw the characters confront their pasts and face uncertain futures in the relentless battle against devils, so keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates.