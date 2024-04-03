Chainsaw Man Chapter 162: Asa Realizes Her Boyfriend’s Identity; Release Date, Where To Read And More

As Asa, Katana Man, Nobana, and the remaining members of the Chainsaw Man rescue team arrive at the famous Devil's whereabouts, they unveil Chainsaw Man's genuine identity. In their hesitation and haste, a fresh adversary has arrived to stop them. Discover whether Asa and her eclectic group will be able to rescue Denji in Chainsaw Man Chapter 162, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, where to read the chapter and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 162: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 is slated for release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. However, please note that the exact release time can vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans can access the chapter on various platforms, including Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three issues of a series, Shonen Jump+ operates on a paid subscription basis, providing access to an entire series.

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 162

Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 will likely continue where the previous chapter left off and focus on the battle between Quanxi and Asa’s hastily put-together rescue group. However, the fight will likely end as a skirmish as one of the group members will likely put Denji back together again and pull the trigger.

Now that Asa has finally learned of Denji’s true identity as Chainsaw Man, a potentially heartbreaking scene may be awaiting fans in Chainsaw Man Chapter 162, as the two fight. Expectations include heated exchanges as they confront the reality of the situation, with a slight possibility of Asa deliberating abandoning Denji in the facility.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 161 recap

Titled Chainsaw Man Puzzle, Chainsaw Man Chapter 161 began with Denji's surgeons finishing their work, only to be interrupted by news of intruders. Asa and her group burst in, demanding passage through. They threaten the surgeons with death if they refuse. One surgeon points to the boxes, revealing Denji's dismembered state, which seems to affect Yoru. The surgeon demands an apology for the mess, though was met only by Nobana.

Yoru kicks over a box, revealing Denji's hand, and orders her group to assemble him. With help from the group, Denji is pieced back together. Nobana finds his heart, but the head surgeon questions why Yoru, Katana Man, and Nail Fiend aren't assisting. Yoru points to her injury, while Katana Man dismisses the task as childish.

Haruka excitedly handles Denji's guts, while Seigi inquires about his genitalia. Yoru insists on ‘Chainsaw Man’ being fully functional and at 100% for their fight. Katana Man's crude joke about Denji's genitalia prompts Yoru to assert that she doesn't need romance, causing a playful exchange with Nail Fiend.

Finally, Nobana finds Chainsaw Man’s head, leading Haruka to confirm Denji's identity to Asa. In Asa’s shock, the group hesitates to reattach the head, when they are interrupted by an unnamed Special Division Agent who was Denji's bodyguard and Quanxi. Denji’s bodyguard orders Quanxi to attack, which she agrees to.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Denji’s state in Chainsaw Man.