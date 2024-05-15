Chainsaw Man Chapter 166: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

After Denji’s release from the detainment facility, he is experiencing the world for what seems to be the second time. With more and more people regarding death as a normal occurrence, where will Denji’s path as Chainsaw Man take him next? Find out more in the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 166, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: 50 Best Anime Quotes From Kekkai Sensen And One Piece To Pokemon And Eureka Seven

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Chainsaw Man Chapter 166: Release date and where to read

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, this means gaining access to the chapter on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, do keep in mind that release times may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 166, fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Please note that while the first two options provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Yagami Light To Gasai Yuno: Here Are Our Top 10 Psychopath Anime Characters

What to expect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 166?

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 166, we will likely see Katana Man and Asa argue over their next course of action for Denji. Katana Man will likely adamantly insist on heading to the Soapland to lift Denji's spirits, emphasizing its potential to provide immediate relief. However, Asa will likely oppose the idea, likely expressing discomfort with the suggestion given their current circumstances and Denji's emotional state.

Amidst the heated exchange, a compromise will likely be reached as they decide to first visit the sushi place, as both Fami and Denji were hungry. They may decide to head to the Soaplands after this in Chainsaw Man Chapter 166.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Reze Arc: Everything To Revise Before The Storyline Begins

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 is titled Everyday Scenery and opens with the group making their way to a train station. Along the way, Denji spots the body of a Pseudo-Chainsaw Man, a grim sight that unsettles him deeply. Haruka casually remarks that a train station attendant will take care of it, but Denji insists that this occurrence isn't normal. Asa explains to Denji that such occurrences have become commonplace.

Boarding the train, Fami suggests various sushi restaurants they could visit, but the devastation caused by recent events leaves them with limited options. They settle for a budget restaurant called Sushishi, where Nobana expresses her appreciation for the tea. Denji's attention is drawn to a mother and her injured son on the train, prompting him to question Asa about her motives in fighting him.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man: Deadpool Pays Tribute to Denji's Iconic Kon Scene; DEETs INSIDE

Asa explains that defeating him could potentially save him from his fate as Chainsaw Man, a prospect that Denji finds unsettling. Fami elaborates on the plan to break Denji's contract with Pochita and grant him a new heart, allowing him to live as a human. Denji, skeptical of Fami's knowledge, questions Asa's trust in her. Asa defends Fami, citing her assistance in their rescue mission and her apparent desire to do what's right.

Advertisement

However, Fami's stomach growling interrupts their conversation, making Denji’s doubts about her sincerity deepen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 165. Denji probes further, questioning Asa's definition of a ‘normal life’ and recounting a childhood memory of eating toilet paper out of necessity. He expresses his inability to return to his previous life, but Asa remains determined to restore normalcy for him.

Meanwhile, Katana Man's mocking demeanor prompts Asa to assertively defend Denji, reminding him of Denji’s dire circumstances. As Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 concludes, Katana Man suggests they take Denji to the Saoplands, as he believes this will help Denji cheer up.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Denji’s search for normalcy in the Chainsaw Man manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man: How Will Nayuta's Death Affect Denji? Explored