Chainsaw Man Chapter 168: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man saw Yoru and Denji in an inexplicably forced interaction that seems to be heading in the worst direction for Denji and Asa, and fans can only wonder where the manga will go from here.

Whether Yoru was only trying to manipulate Asa by ruining her relationship with Denji remains to be seen, and fans will have to wait for Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 to be out for answers. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, expected plot, and more here.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Reze Arc: Everything To Revise Before The Storyline Begins

Chainsaw Man Chapter 168: release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in their local time zones. However, keep in mind that the exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 will be available for reading on either Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man: How Will Nayuta's Death Affect Denji? Explored

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 168

Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 is likely to open with Asa reeling from the confusion and shock of regaining control of her body after the ‘encounter’ with Denji. She might struggle to understand what just happened and confront Yoru about her actions, seeking clarity and answers. This internal conflict could lead to more being revealed about Asa and Yoru’s current plans.

Advertisement

Asa may end up revealing Yoru’s existence to Denji to explain the situation or lash out at him in Chainsaw Man Chapter 168. Meanwhile, the rest of the group — Haruka, Nobana, and Katana Man — will likely react to the sudden shift in dynamics. Additionally, the chapter could hint at Fami’s next move.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man: Deadpool Pays Tribute to Denji's Iconic Kon Scene; DEETs INSIDE

Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 brief recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 is titled Super Smooch and begins as War Devil Yoru finds a piece of trash on the ground before secretly transforming it into a knife. She then approaches Denji, surprising him by offering to rid him of his sex drive. She asks if he wants to get rid of it or not. When she orders him to take off his pants, Denji freaks out and backs out of the deal, pushing Yoru's knife away.

ALSO READ: Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A

She responds by shoving her hand down his pants, intending to hurt him. However, this act triggers a memory in Yoru's subconscious — the kiss she gave him at his old apartment. She gives a confused Denji another kiss, and they start making out, with Yoru's hand still inside his pants. Time briefly passes, and as Asa regains control of her body, Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 concludes as she stares at her palm in confusion.

Advertisement

For more updates on Asa and Denji’s reactions in the Chainsaw Man manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 167: Will Yoru Attack Denji? Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More