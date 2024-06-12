Chainsaw Man Chapter 169: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga saw Denji and Asa’s relationship get more complicated than ever before, and given the chapter’s ending, fans can only wonder what’s in store for the two in Chainsaw Man Chapter 169.

With the unpredictable nature of the Chainsaw Man series so far, whether the whole incident was some sort of dream or not remains to be seen. Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 169 for answers, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 169: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 169 will be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this translates to Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at around 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Please note that the exact release time can vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 169 on Shueisha's official platforms, as with previous chapters. These include MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Be sure not to miss out on the next chapter of Chainsaw Man, which hash more awkwardness, grief, and unexpected twists.

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 169

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 169, we can expect the group to finally settle at Sushishi, where the group will likely notice the tension between Asa and Denji as they process their recent interactions. Asa may continue to confront Yoru about her behavior.

Denji, still reeling from the kiss, may grapple with his feelings and confusion. Given Yoru’s last words to Denji, he may eventually find out about Yoru and Asa being in the same body. Meanwhile, Fami's broader plans involving Denji and Nayuta could become clearer in Chainsaw Man Chapter 169.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 opens with War Devil Yoru, who has taken over Asa's body, looking down at her hand in shock and disgust. She calls it gross and washes her hands in a nearby puddle, explaining to Denji that she kissed him because it felt good. This snaps Denji out of his trance, and he asks why she kissed him.

Yoru repeats her response, yelling, then kisses him again. When Denji asks if she likes him, Yoru denies it, explaining that the "other" her liked him, and those feelings flowed into her own. Denji remains silent, and Yoru tells him to eat before they fight as she walks away.

Denji sits in the alley, clearly confused and hurt by what happened. The focus then shifts to Yoru as she leaves the alley. Asa takes some control of her body back and attacks Yoru in Chainsaw Man Chapter 168. Yoru tries to explain that she only kissed Denji because she sensed they had done so before and wanted to confirm it.

Asa berates her for making Denji think she's easy and begins to cry but stops herself, saying she is too hungry for this. The next scene depicts Denji and Asa seemingly just waking up as they stare in front of them with mouths agape on the train, clearly filled with confusion and emotional turmoil. Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 ends with the group arriving at Sushishi.

