Chainsaw Man Chapter 171: Denji Might Get His Life's Worst Trauma Next

Chainsaw Man, a popular manga series, has consistently pushed the limits of its characters and their grief, resulting in major deaths and bloody losses. This week, chapter 170 takes Denji's trauma to the next level with a cliffhanger, as he faces the Flamethrower Devil, who has been a headache for ages. By the end of chapter 170, the Flamethrower Devil becomes Denji's greatest enemy, serving Nayuta's head on a platter.

Denji might get his life's worst trauma

The Flamethrower Devil has been a headache for ages now, and by the end of chapter 170, he becomes Denji's greatest enemy when he serves Nayuta's head on a platter.

The entire scene left Denji shocked. He has come to see Nayuta as a little sister, and he has been tolerating the Flamethrower Devil in order to rescue her. Now, it appears as if the young girl is dead. Of course, nothing in Chainsaw Man is as it seems, but the evidence suggests Nayuta's murder was done to provoke Denji into becoming the most powerful version of Chainsaw Man possible. And in his grief, one can imagine what kind of damage Denji is capable of.

The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. It's official synopsis is stated below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

Advertisement

Exploring the character of Denji

Denji, a brash and naïve character, struggles with poverty and lack of formal education, resulting in a childish and rude personality. Despite his shortcomings, he has a strong empathy for others and is willing to save those in danger. Despite lacking intelligence, Denji can devise clever strategies to defeat Devils, such as lighting himself on fire and weakening Santa Claus to kill her.

After becoming a Public Safety Devil Hunter and fulfilling his basic needs, Denji is unsure of what he wants in life. Many of Denji's said basic needs were fueled by sexual desire, going so far as to accept dangerous missions in exchange for some form of sexual gratification. One such case was feeling up Power in exchange for rescuing her cat, however, he later realized and laments that the satisfaction from such intimate acts is fleeting. Denji also harbors a fear that his seeming lack of empathy and attachment after his transformation is a sign that he is losing his sense of humanity.

Advertisement

In his Hybrid form, Denji becomes ruthless, aggressive, bloodthirsty, and sadistic, enjoying killing other Devils. He finds it amusing to pay off his debt by killing Yakuza members turned into zombies by the Zombie Devil's power. He enjoys drinking the Eternity Devil's blood, which he describes as delicious and a genius for creating a "perpetual motion machine" worthy of a Nobel Prize. When the Spear Hybrid has Denji pinned down, he bisects himself and the hybrid before crawling over to him, cutting off his head and thanking him for the food while holding it.

Denji has started to struggle with having a normal life since he has come to like transforming and being Chainsaw Man due to the attention and popularity he receives. When Hirofumi Yoshida forced him to make a choice of having a normal life with Nayuta or being Chainsaw Man but it would mean getting Nayuta killed, Denji chose to have both of them, and while he ultimately obeys and starts a normal life without transforming, he slowly begins to feel bored and wonders if he'll be able to maintain that life with the same routine every day for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

As he becomes increasingly jaded to living a normal life with constrictions on his personal freedom, his home burns down and his pets murdered due to the machinations of Barem, which finally pushes him over the edge. He subsequently ignores Nayuta's pleas to run away with her and feels glad to be Chainsaw Man again despite the horrific circumstances that led to it happening.

He also expresses immense disgust at himself when he tries coping with the emotional turmoil that he feels over Nayuta's disappearance and the loss of his pets by trying to seek sexual gratification at a brothel, fully realizing that he constantly allows his base desires to supercede his priorities.

ALSO READ: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Renewed; Everything We Know So Far