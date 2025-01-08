Chainsaw Man Chapter 190: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man saw Yoshida return, making use of Denji’s connection to the outside world to attack the Aging Devil. However, the devil quickly stops him, and Yoru then attempts a bang attack which misses.

She tries again, using Denji’s mouth as a portal to return to reality, but Aging retaliates and ages her face rapidly. Pochita then cut off the devil’s head, though Aging regenerates through Fumiko’s organs. Fans then saw a second Fumiko appear and offer her heart to Yoshida, who uses it to reveal the Octopus Devil’s large head.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 190 will likely explore the true identity of what Yoshida summoned, potentially the Octopus Goddess or the Octopus Devil’s ultimate form. This entity could either help defeat the Aging Devil or facilitate the group's escape.

Yoshida may aim to neutralize the Aging Devil entirely, with the chapter focusing on their struggle against this new power. The outcome will decide how the confrontation within the Aging Devil’s domain will be resolved.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 190 is set to release on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international fans, this translates to Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at around 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that release times may differ based on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 190, fans can visit Shueisha's official platforms, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. While the first two platforms offer free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, a paid subscription is needed for the latter option.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.