Chainsaw Man Chapter 192: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
Denji and his crew have escaped Aging’s world, and with Yoru trying to kill Yoshida, don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 192 to find out what happens next. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last chapter of Chainsaw Man saw Yoshida inform Denji that Seigi, Katana Man, Haruka, and Nobana are Public Safety's prisoners. Denji recalls seeing Nayuta's death and how "Asa" destroyed Tokyo with the Statue of Liberty.
Yoru laughs and reveals herself as the War Devil, gloating over Asa's deteriorating mental state. Denji asks if it was her or Asa who pleasured him, and Yoru promises to answer if he eats his hand. Yoshida warns of the Death Devil's arrival and offers Denji a gun, proposing he allows himself to be weaponized.
Denji attempts to shoot Yoshida but finds the gun unloaded. Yoru mocks humans’ manipulative nature. Given how the chapter ended with Yoru’s attempt to kill Yoshida, Chainsaw Man Chapter 192 will likely begin as she is interrupted by Asa reclaiming control of her body.
Yoru’s comment about Asa nearing a breakdown suggests she may resist the devil. The chapter may then shift focus to Fami, who remained silent in the previous chapter, as she finally explains her objectives.
The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 192 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, this means gaining access to the chapter on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.
To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 192, fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Please note that while the first two options provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.