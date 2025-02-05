Chainsaw Man Chapter 193: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter picked up with Yoru’s attack destroying the wall. She then dragged Denji outside, promising to show him how devils play. Having pulled his chord, Denji gets mistaken for a Pseudo-Chainsaw Man. This leads to Yoru killing the civilians who went after him, which angered him.

He distracted her by inviting her to eat, before leading her away. At ManMan Chinese restaurant, Yoru killed the manager before cooking dumplings. Denji later asked about the Fire, Blood, and new Control Devils, the conversation then turns to how Yoru and Asa were his only friends.

Admitting he enjoys their company, Yoru teases him by sitting on his lap, asking if he finds this fun too. Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 will likely continue focusing on Denji and Yoru, leading to another kiss between them. Initially, Denji may be excited but will probably feel disgusted afterward, similar to his past regret over prioritizing personal desires over finding Nayuta.

Given the recent conversation, he be seen revisiting this inner conflict once more. The chapter is expected to conclude with Asa regaining control from Yoru, allowing her to confess her feelings to Denji in a rare, sincere moment.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, February 11, 2024, in their local time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

