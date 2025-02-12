Chainsaw Man Chapter 194: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter began with Yoru mocking Denji for his losses and his desires, admitting she enjoys manipulating him. She tells him she likes his miserable expression but refuses to indulge his request, believing he looks even more pathetic when denied.

When Denji asks if she hates him, she reveals that both she and Asa like him. Overcome with emotion, he cries. Yoru kisses him before offering a deal—defeat the Death Devil to sleep with her, or become her weapon so she can accomplish it instead.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 will likely continue with Denji’s reaction to Yoru’s proposition. Though he often succumbs to manipulation, there is a chance—however small—that he may finally assert himself and reject her terms. Yoru’s frustration at his defiance could allow Asa to finally regain control.

This may lead to the two having a proper heart-to-heart exchange, as Asa’s return will likely ease the current tension. The chapter may see Asa attempt to express her true feelings without Yoru’s interference.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to check with that in mind.

For those who wish to read the chapter as it drops, Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 will be available on platforms such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two options provide free access to the most recent three issues, whereas the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.