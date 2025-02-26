Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 To End With A ‘Bang’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter began with Denji, unable to sleep due to his libido, wake up early and tuck Yoru in. As he passed a TV, news reports revealed 900 dead and 3,800 missing from the fires. Aware of Yoru’s danger, he warned Pochita about her before cooking potstickers.

Meanwhile, Yoshida and Fumiko asked Fami for help, but she refused due to festival planning. Yoru later amused herself by destroying buildings until Asa regained control, nervously pointing her finger at Denji, who expected this outcome.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 will likely open with Asa expressing her frustration over Yoru’s actions, feeling powerless in her own body. She may compare her current state to having no autonomy. Denji will probably try to empathize with her.

He may apologize while reassuring Asa that she can make her own choices, and he will accept them regardless. As Asa hesitates, Yoru is expected to desperately intervene through internal dialogue. The chapter will likely end with the word “bang” as Asa prepares to act.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 is set for release on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this means the chapter will be available during the day on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, depending on their local time zone. Release times will vary, so it’s important to check accordingly.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 as soon as it’s released, fans can visit platforms like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. The first two platforms offer free access to the latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

