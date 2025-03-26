Chainsaw Man Chapter 198: Death Devil To Run Away; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled ‘3 Seconds,’ saw the bandaged student defend the alleged ‘Death Devil,’ insisting she was joking. However, the Chainsaw Man imposter does not believe him and attacks. Their clash ends with the Death Devil being sliced in half, which even the imposter finds suspiciously easy.

As he justifies his actions, the student is enraged, believing a normal girl was killed. Suddenly, the girl’s severed arm drains his life, resurrecting her. Analyzing her opponent’s fighting style, she declares his death imminent, though he swiftly decapitates her and mocks her weakness.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 will likely continue the fight between the alleged Death Devil and the imposter Chainsaw Man. As she continues to try and avoid his attacks, she may reveal her true identity and plans for humanity.

The imposter, influenced by the so-called Justice Devil, will likely dismiss her words as lies. As students emerge, he may try to warn them, but the girl will likely end up regenerating by killing one of them. The chapter may conclude with her attempting to flee while the imposter gives chase.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, April 1, 2024, adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 on Viz Media, MANGAPlus, or Shonen Jump+. The first two platforms offer free access to the latest three chapters, while the latter requires a subscription for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.