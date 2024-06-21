Chainsaw Man: Did Kobeni Really Quit Public Safety? Here's What Happened

Kobeni Higashiyama, a popular character in Chainsaw Man, is a Devil Hunter and member of Makima's special squad. Despite her timid appearance, she has gained admirers due to her deadly demeanor. One terrifying encounter led her to quit Public Safety, and she is currently unsure if she will return in the series.

Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, an impoverished teenager who makes a contract that fuses his body with that of a dog-like Devil named Pochita, granting him the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. Denji eventually joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency focused on fighting against Devils whenever they become a threat to Japan.

The second arc of the story focuses on Asa Mitaka, a high school student who enters into a contract with Yoru, the War Devil, who forces her to hunt down Chainsaw Man in order to reclaim what he had stolen from her.

Why did Kobeni quit Public Safety?

Kobeni resigned from Public Safety after an incident in Hell, which occurred during the International Assassins Arc, a manga series spanning chapters 53-70, where global assassins arrive in Japan to hunt Denji and claim his Chainsaw Man heart.

During the arc, Kobeni was accompanied by the Violence Fiend. Alongside Kishibe, they run to rescue Denji as he is attacked by Santa Claus' puppets. As the fight progresses, Santa Claus calls upon the Hell Devil and sends everyone present to Hell.

Advertisement

The Darkness Devil appears and ravages the hunter group.Kobeni has her arms cut off like everyone else, sending her straight into panic. With the Darkness Devil running rampant, at his request, Kobeni takes off the Violence Fiend's mask and hides. Later, Aki informs Denji that Kobeni was fine and has handed in her resignation from Public Safety following this horrific slaughter.

Kobeni Higashiyama will returnmto the series after the Gun Devil Arc, where she works at Family Burger restaurant. Despite her job, she encounters Devils and accidentally summons Chainsaw Man after an employee abuses her. Makima intervenes and tries to defeat the devil, leading her to an underground safehouse with Denji and Kishibe.

Kishibe warns her that she will never be able to contact her parents again, causing Kobeni some happiness. Denji and Kobeni share a heart-to-heart over their similar situations, where they have no control over their lives and are forced to do dangerous jobs.

Advertisement

A brief about Kobeni

Kobeni Higashiyama is a former Public Safety Devil Hunter who started as a new recruit working under Makima's Special Squad, before she later resigned from being a Devil Hunter after the battle against the Darkness Devil in Hell.

Kobeni is a young woman with short brown hair that is tied in a ponytail with bangs/a shoulder-length hair strand hanging on the right side, brown eyes with white pupils and she has four moles on her face; two under her left eye, one on the lower right side of her mouth and one on her left cheek.

Kobeni is exceptionally cowardly with few moments of courage. Her first confrontation with the Eternity Devil leads to her being paralyzed with fright and babbling. She is shown to easily crack under pressure and breaks down in tears when the group becomes trapped in the hotel and she is confronted with the possibility of them all starving to death without any rescue.

Advertisement

Her sense of fear causes her to take drastic action in order to save herself such as turning on Denji and threatening him at knifepoint once a Devil promised to free her in exchange for Denji's life.She even went as far as accusing Hirokazu Arai of being a spy for the Devils because he defended Power from Kobeni's delusional accusations.

Despite how she acted towards them in her panicked state, she did feel remorse for her actions and gratitude towards Hirokazu for shielding her when they were attacked.

However, when Kobeni gets into action she had proven to be cool-headed and efficient, ruthlessly dealing with both the Katana Man and Akane Sawatari and forcing them to retreat; only breaking down in a panic once the fighting is over.

In grade school, Kobeni had her parents buy her an ice cream just once for her birthday. The first taste was described by her as being so good that she broke into a run, tripped and dropped the ice cream.

Kobeni became a Devil Hunter partially because her parents forced her into work to support her brother to be able to go to college. Faced with the choice of becoming a sex worker or a Devil Hunter, Kobeni opted to become a Devil Hunter and joined Public Safety despite wanting to go to college too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia's NBA Collab Coming Soon; All We Know So Far