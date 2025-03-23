Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Movie Set for September Premiere; All We Know So Far
The highly anticipated Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc will premiere in Japan on September 19. The announcement was made at AnimeJapan 2025, along with 12 new character visuals. Studio MAPPA is handling the animation, with Tatsuya Yoshihara taking over as director from Ryu Nakayama, who led Season 1.
A new 30-second teaser trailer was also released, featuring footage first shown at Jump Festa ’25 in December. The movie will adapt the Reze Arc, one of the most popular storylines from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga.
Several key staff members from Season 1 are returning, including Masato Nakazono (assistant director), Hiroshi Seko (screenwriter), Kazutaka Sugiyama (character designer), and Kensuke Ushio (music composer). The voice cast includes:
- Kikunosuke Toya as Denji
- Shiori Izawa as Pochita
- Tomori Kusunoki as Makima
- Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa
- Fairouz Ai as Power
- Reina Ueda as Reze
Denji, now a devil hunter with Special Division 4, meets a mysterious girl named Reze after taking shelter from the rain. Though their meeting seems innocent, dark secrets unfold.
In Chainsaw Man Season 1, Denji, a debt-ridden teenager, merges with his pet devil Pochita to become Chainsaw Man, gaining the ability to sprout chainsaws from his body. Recruited by Makima into Public Safety’s Special Division 4, he works alongside Aki, Power, and other devil hunters to eliminate deadly threats. Throughout the season, Denji battles powerful devils, including Katana Man and Sawatari, while uncovering the dark reality of his new world. The season ends with the team recovering from intense losses, setting up the next arc where Denji meets Reze, a seemingly kind café worker who harbors dangerous secrets.
The first anime season premiered in Fall 2023, running for 12 episodes. MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka confirmed the series was a financial success. The manga, which began in 2018, completed Part 1 in 2020 and started Part 2 in 2022. Viz Media publishes the English version.
