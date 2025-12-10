Chainsaw Man – The Movie Reze Arc OTT Release: When and where to watch new chapter of Denji’s story online in India

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, the latest chapter in the anime series, was released in Japanese theaters on September 19, 2025. Now, the movie is all set to stream online in India. Here are the OTT details every Indian otaku should check out.

When and where to watch Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc online

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc began streaming in India on December 9, 2025. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video with Japanese, English, Hindi, and several other audio options. Subtitles are also provided for viewers in India.

The film is also reported to be available for digital purchase on platforms such as Apple TV+, Google TV, and others.

While most fans can enjoy the movie through these digital purchase options, those waiting for it to arrive through conventional streaming methods may have to wait a bit longer. Reportedly, the movie will be available on Crunchyroll; however, the streaming service has not yet announced an official release date.

Official trailer and plot of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is a dark fantasy romantic action-comedy anime film based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series Chainsaw Man. The manga has been adapted into an anime series that follows Denji, an impoverished teenager who works as a devil hunter using his dog-like Chainsaw Devil, Pochita.

After being betrayed by his employer, Denji makes a contract with Pochita, granting him the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. Finding a new home among the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency, Denji uses his powers to confront devil threats across Japan.

Following the conclusion of the first season, the Reze Arc serves as a direct adaptation of the manga's 5th and 6th volumes. The film explores Denji's growing feelings for Reze, a Bomb Devil who works as a barista. As chaos unfolds, Denji must navigate love, war, and the harsh realities of life as a devil hunter.

Voice cast and crew of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

The Japanese voice cast of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc includes Kikunosuke Toya, Reina Ueda, Fairouz Ai, Tomori Kusunoki, and Shogo Sakata in key roles.

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by MAPPA, the film was storyboarded by Daisuke Tokudo, Masato Nakazono, Sõta Shigetsugu, Takuya Niinuma, Tatsuya Yoshihara, and Yuzuru Tachikawa, based on a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko.

