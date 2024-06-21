Chainsaw Man: Why Did Kobeni Higashiyama Quit Public Safety? Explored

Kobeni started as a Devil Hunter to support her family, against her wishes. As luck would have it, she gets recruited by Makima in her Special Squad. During the first season of Chainsaw Man, fans saw her rather weak and timid side, with occasional moments of courage. One wonders how she managed to survive for so long in this particular line of work.

Who is Kobeni Higashiyama?

Kobeni Higashiyama is one of the many side characters who work alongside protagonist Denji, and other devil hunters in Chainsaw Man. Despite being timid, she is rather agile and also has a contract with a devil, whose identity remains unknown. She also has decent marksmanship and sword skills, which combined with her small build makes her movements fast.

Episode 9 saw a totally different side to Kobeni when she saved Denji from Akane Sawatari and even cut off Katana Man’s arm. However, her first confrontation with the Eternity Devil was anything but the opposite of her antics when facing Akane. At one point in the series, she even turns on Denji to save her own life.

When Kobeni is not hunting down demons, she thinks of her family a lot, especially her younger brother, who she sends money to support through college. She was given the option of either becoming a sex worker or a Devil Hunter and she chose the latter.

Advertisement

Why did Kobeni quit Public Safety?

In the International Assassins Arc (6th arc, Manga Chapters 53-70), Denji is being hunted by a group of assassins who are after the Chainsaw Devil’s Heart. During this arc, Denji and the other devil hunters are transported to Hell by the Hell Devil. The Darkness Devil appears shortly after and cuts off the arms of the group.

Kobeni being Kobeni immediately begins to panic. She somehow manages to unmask Violence Fiend, a Public Safety Devil Hunter from Tokyo Special Division 4 but to no avail, for the Darkness Devil is far stronger.

Makima intervenes and offers Tolka’s body to the Hell Devil in exchange for everyone to be brought back to Earth. The Devil accepts and Kobeni along with the others is back at the department store. As luck would have it, Kobeni manages to get back both her arms, however, the others are not so lucky.

Advertisement

Having been to hell and back, she quits on the spot and Aki later informs Denji of Kobeni’s resignation.

Will Kobeni rejoin Public Safety?

In Chapter 85 of the manga, Kobeni Higashiyama is seen working at a burger restaurant. She has resorted to a regular 9-to-5 job but her encounter with devils is far from over. She accidentally summons Chainsaw Man and chaos ensues. After the burger joint has some employees decapitated, the duo ventures out for some ice cream but runs into Makima.

She ends up with Denji and Kishibe in an underground safe house, again finding herself in a situation where she has no control. Though she won’t officially join Public Safety, she finds herself amidst devil hunters once again.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Makima Death: What Happened To The Character? Explained