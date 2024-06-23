Chainsaw Man: Why Did Pochita Turn Into A Dog? Explained

Pochita is the original Chainsaw Man before becoming Denji’s heart, literally. In the manga, Pochita’s true devil form is a large humanoid with 4 arms and a chainsaw protruding from each, with another Chainsaw coming from the front of his head, similar to when Denji becomes the Chainsaw Man.

Don’t let its looks deceive you for this tiny creature hasn’t always been a dog in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man. But a run-in with other devils led to his Dog Form, here’s everything you need to know about why Pochita Turns into a Dog in Chainsaw Man.

Who is Pochita in Chainsaw Man?

Little information has been provide on the origins of Pochita. He was known as the Chainsaw Man in hell and had a unique ability to erase demons and their names by consuming them. This likely made Chainsaw Man a threat to other devils, as they could no longer reincarnate if killed by the Chainsaw Man.

In the series, Pochita is considered to be one of the most powerful Devils, however it has a rather soft side for Denji. The other Devils considered Chainsaw Man a threat and attempted to kill him multiple times but failed.

Why did Pochita turn into a Dog?

As per the manga, His power was a subject of worship for some Devils who followed him in Hell. This led to a battle between the Four Horsemen (including Makima) and the Weapon Devils in which he was badly wounded.

In chapter 87 of the manga, Makima mentions that the dog form is a weakened state of Chainsaw Man due to him being heavily injured in the battle. In this state, he resembles a small canine with a chainsaw-like appendage protruding from his head.

How did Denji become Chainsaw Man?

During the battle with the Four Horsemen, Chainsaw Man is wounded and finds himself on Earth. He comes across Denji who is mourning at his father’s tombstone. Denji at first wishes to die at the hands of the Devil but realizes the devil is injured as well.

He offers the Chainsaw Man his blood in exchange for a contract and that is how the duo became devil hunters. It is only after his fight with the Zombie Devil that Pochita enters Denji’s body and becomes his heart and the Chainsaw Man.

