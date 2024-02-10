Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The intense drama of Classroom of the Elite continues to captivate viewers as Season 3 unfolds. With each episode, the stakes get higher, and the students of Advanced Nurturing High School find themselves entangled in a web of challenges and intrigue. As we eagerly await Classroom of the Elite Episode 7, let's delve into what's in store for fans.

Release date and where to watch

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 is set to air on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X in Japan. Internationally, there will be a daytime release on February 13, 2024, with exact release times varying depending on time zones.

For worldwide viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, releasing at 6:00 am PT, 30 minutes after its debut in Japan. Crunchyroll offers both English-subbed and dubbed versions of the anime, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the latest developments at ANHS.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, expect Class C to be engulfed in suspicion and tension following the announcement of the Class Poll. Ayanokoji's encounter with Asahina will reveal Ichinose's collaboration with Nagumo, while Hirata seeks Ayanokoji's guidance on finding a solution to aid the entire class amidst the growing unrest.

Despite their success in the previous exam, relief remains elusive as a new ordeal looms on the horizon. Faculty members, including Chabashira, express reservations about the necessity of this test, leaving students with no choice but to brace themselves for the unknown.

With the threat of expulsion looming over the lowest-ranking students, the class grapples with uncertainty. As the title ‘People will go to great lengths to avoid confronting their true selves, even if it means resorting to foolish deeds’ suggests (rough translation), the upcoming episode will delve into the psyche of the characters, exposing their fears, insecurities, and motivations.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6 recap

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 6, titled It is Better to Receive an Injury than to Inflict One, taken from Tusculanae Disputationes by Marcus Tullius Cicero, centered around Class C's latest triumph as they aced their exams once again. However, the jubilation was short-lived as Chabashira dropped a bombshell announcement of a special test, plunging every student into horror.

In this unexpected turn of events, Chabashira revealed the details of the test: a class poll where votes would determine the top three deserving students and the bottom three facing expulsion. The highest vote-getters would earn a protection point, their only lifeline against expulsion, while the lowest-ranking student would face inevitable expulsion, with no recourse for salvation.

Suzune confronted Ryuuen seeking insight into his plans, though he remains evasive as ever. He asserted his invincibility while critiquing Suzune's perceived weakness and dismissed her strategies. Meanwhile, Sakayanagi linkied the peculiar exam to her father's suspension as ANHS Chairman to Kiyotaka. Speculation swirled around a shadowy figure orchestrating events to target specific students, including Kiyotaka himself. His distant relationship with his father and keen understanding of Koudo Ikusei High School dynamics fuel suspicions of Kiyotaka's involvement.

With tensions escalating and alliances forming, Classroom of the Elite Episode 7 promises to deliver another riveting mind game in Koudo Ikusei High School. From strategic showdowns to emotional revelations, the stage is set for a rollercoaster ride of suspense and intrigue. For more updates on the thrilling episodes in the saga of Classroom of the Elite, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.