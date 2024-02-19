Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Prepare yourselves for another riveting episode as Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 approaches. As tensions reach a boiling point within the hallowed halls of Advanced Nurturing High School aka AHNS, viewers can anticipate a cascade of consequences stemming from Suzune Horikita's bold decision to expel Yamauchi Haruki.

Let’s dive into Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8’s release date, where to watch it, what to expect from the upcoming episode, as well as a quick recap of Episode 7.

Release date and where to watch

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, in Japan at approximately 10:30 PM JST. For international viewers, the episode will be available around 2:00 PM GMT / 7:00 AM PT on the same day. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary depending on your time zone.

As with previous episodes, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 will be released in Japanese with English subtitles. While dubbed versions may become available later, the immediate release will feature subtitles. Classroom of the Elite Season 3 airs in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. However, for viewers outside of Asian territories, Crunchyroll is the go-to platform for streaming the latest episodes.

Expected plot

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 could involve the fallout from Suzune's decision to expel Yamauchi. Given the developments in the story so far, Yamauchi and those who supported him might react strongly to his expulsion. This could lead to further tension within the class and potential retaliation against Suzune or other students.

With Yamauchi removed, the dynamics within Class C could shift dramatically. Some students may feel relieved, while others could feel betrayed or fearful of being targeted next. Suzune's authority over the class poll test may be both solidified and questioned simultaneously.

On the flip side, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 could go into a deeper interaction with Ichinose and Miyabi Nagumo due to Kiyotaka's knowledge of their deal. The episode may discuss the implications of the deal and how it affects their trust in each other, potentially leading to a shift in their relationship dynamics.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7, titled ‘People Will Do Anything, No Matter How Absurd, In Order to Avoid Facing Their Own Souls,’ after C.G. Jung’s Psychology and Alchemy. Tensions escalate as students of ANHS grapple with a mysterious new special test designed to target a specific individual for expulsion. Amidst the mounting anxiety and shifting alliances, protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokouji uncovers a complex web of deceit, including a deal struck between classmates Ichinose and Miyabi Nagumo. Rumors swirl that Kiyotaka himself is the intended scapegoat, prompting him to enlist the help of Kushida, who reluctantly reveals Yamauchi as the supposed perpetrator. However, Kiyotaka sees through the facade, identifying Sakayanagi as the true mastermind behind the scheme.

Meanwhile, Suzune Horikita seeks guidance from her elder brother, Manabu Horikita, before confronting the class with a bold assertion of authority. Exposing the rigged nature of the test and its divisive impact, Suzune takes decisive action by singling out Yamauchi Haruki for expulsion, shifting the balance of power within Class C. As the intricate interplay of ambition and manipulation unfolds, Kiyotaka navigates the treacherous academic landscape with strategic acumen and unwavering resolve, emerging once again unscathed from the machinations of his adversaries.

