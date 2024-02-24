Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

The highly anticipated Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 follows the aftermath of the Class Poll special test, which has left a lasting impact on the students of Advanced Nurturing High School, reshaping alliances and dynamics within the school. Keep reading to find out more about the episode’s release, where to watch it, what to expect, and a quick recap of the previous episode.

Release date and streaming information

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 is set to premiere on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. For international viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll starting Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:00 am PT, thirty minutes after its Japanese release, with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll offers both subbed and dubbed versions of the anime, allowing fans to immerse themselves fully in the captivating storyline. Additionally, the anime can be streamed on Netflix and DisneyPlus, though availability may vary depending on the region. Don't miss out on the next thrilling chapter of Classroom of the Elite!

What to expect

In Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9, we can anticipate further developments in the aftermath of the recent voting turmoil. With Ryuuen saved from expulsion thanks to Ibuki's intervention, the dynamics within Class 1-D may shift as Ryuuen and his allies reassess their strategies. Kiyotaka's growing influence and unexpected victory in the class poll could prompt reactions from his peers, potentially leading to new conflicts.

Meanwhile, Sakayanagi's manipulation in Class 1-A and her targeting of Yahiko Totsuka might spark retaliation from Katsuragi's faction or other students. The repercussions of Manabe Shiho's expulsion may ripple through the class, affecting its cohesion and dynamics. As tensions continue to simmer and ambitions clash within the school, we can expect further twists, strategic maneuvers, and revelations in the upcoming episode of Classroom of the Elite.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 recap

In Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8, the tension escalates as Suzune takes decisive action to vote out Yamauchi, despite his reluctance to accept her decision. Suzune presents compelling arguments, citing Yamauchi's manipulation of votes against Kiyotaka and his collaboration with rival Sakayanagi as reasons for expulsion. Although Hirata and Sudo oppose Suzune's plan, their objections are overruled due to the lack of an alternative solution. On the day of voting, Yamauchi's hopes are dashed when Sakayanagi's promise of unanimous support proves false.

The episode delivers unexpected results as Kiyotaka secures the top position in Class 1-D, followed by Hirata and Kushida. Meanwhile, in Class 1-A, Sakayanagi employs deception to undermine Katsuragi's influence, ultimately targeting Yahiko Totsuka instead. Amidst the voting turmoil, Ryuuen faces expulsion, but his classmates Ishizaki and Ibuki come to his aid, seeking assistance from Kiyotaka. Ibuki retrieves five million points from Ryuuen and uses them to sway the votes in his favor, resulting in the expulsion of Manabe Shiho instead.

With Ichinose's collaboration with Nagumo ensuring the safety of her class, Ibuki's maneuver proves beneficial to both her and Ichinose. The episode showcases the intricate strategies and alliances formed within the school, highlighting the complexities of the students' relationships and ambitions amidst the competitive environment of Advanced Nurturing High School.

