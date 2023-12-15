Classroom of the Elite Season 3: New trailer confirms Winter '24 release; everything we know so far

Anime enthusiasts rejoice as Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is set to make its highly anticipated return in 2024. Studio Lerche, responsible for the animation in the previous seasons, is once again taking the reins to bring the third installment to life. Accompanying the announcement is an intriguing new trailer, providing a glimpse into the upcoming season's narrative and challenges. Here is what we know about the new update about the upcoming season 3 so far!

Classroom of the Elite Season 3: New trailer OUT

The recently unveiled trailer showcases snippets from the upcoming season, set against the backdrop of a special exam that transcends grade boundaries. Students from various grades find themselves thrust into groups, where cooperation becomes paramount to avoid expulsion. The tension escalates as these students, once rivals, must work together to reach a borderline score and navigate the complexities of the third semester. The preview promises a turbulent and compelling storyline that fans of the series have come to expect.

ZAQ, known for their contributions to the anime world, takes the stage with the opening song titled "Minor Piece," setting the tone for the season. Additionally, the ending song, "Konse Ootsuzumi," is performed by Yui Ninomiya. To further captivate fans, ZAQ has released a lyric video featuring the opening song, providing a sneak peek into the musical atmosphere that will accompany the upcoming season.

Classroom of the Elite, an adaptation of Shogo Kinugasa’s light novels, first graced screens in 2017, quickly garnering a dedicated fan base. The second season, consisting of 13 episodes, concluded in Summer 2022, leaving viewers eager for the continuation of the gripping narrative. The series unfolds at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where unconventional methods and a laissez-faire policy create an environment of fierce competition and intrigue.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3: Release date and where to watch

Originally scheduled for a 2023 premiere, the release of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 faced delays due to various circumstances. However, the fervor among fans has only intensified during the wait, making the upcoming premiere all the more anticipated. With this, the final release date of the new season will be January 3, 2023. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime on its official pages.

Cast, staff & other details

Returning staff members from the second season include Chief Directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto, Director Yoshihito Nishouji, Series Composers Hayato Kazano and Kou Shigenobu, Character Designer Kazuaki Morita, and Animation Production by Lerche.

The cast lineup remains stellar, featuring Shouya Chiba, Masaaki Mizunaka, Akari Kitou, Yurika Kubo, Ayana Taketatsu, Ryouta Oosaka, Rina Hidaka, and Nao Touyama reprising their roles.

As Classroom of the Elite Season 3 approaches its premiere date, fans can hardly contain their excitement, eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama, character dynamics, and the challenges that await the students of Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School in this latest installment. With a new trailer setting the stage, the countdown to January 3, 2024, has officially begun for anime enthusiasts worldwide. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

