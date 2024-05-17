Code Geass: Rozé Of The Recapture Anime Unveils New Trailer; All We Know So Far

If you are familiar with the Code Geass anime series, you might know that its third season, focusing on two brothers Ash and Rozé called Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is currently being screened in Japanese theatres.

The anime, which is set to release in four parts released a character trailer for a character named Catherine who is seemingly going to play an important role in the upcoming first part of the series.

Catherine’s character trailer made the fans really excited

The recent character trailer for Catherine showed off her battle skills. Catherine is the Einberg order's Weiss Queen. Her character is being voiced by Nao Tayoma, who also voiced the character of Ruka in Rent-a-Girlfriend. The trailer is the latest one for the first part of the four parts of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture.

The trailer also featured the opening theme song of the anime Running in My Head by MIYAVI. Japanese theaters have been screening the first part of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture from May 10th. The second part is coming out on June 7th, the third part on July 5th, and the fourth and final part on August 2nd. It was also announced that the series will be released on Disney+ under the brand Star in 12 parts.

What is the plot of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture was created by Goro Taniguchi and Ichiro Okouchi and is being produced by Studio Sunrise. The anime is being directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura as the scriptwriter. Takahiro Kimura and Hidekazu Shimamura are adapting the character designs for anime which were originally created by CLAMP.

The story of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture revolves around two mercenary brothers. The older one is named Ash, who is highly athletic and has Knightmare piloting abilities, and the younger one is named Rozé who is very smart and has a knack for collecting intelligence. The two of them are tasked with the quest to recapture Empress Sakuya from the Neo Britannian Empire.

