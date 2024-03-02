Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Wins Big, Bags Anime Of The Year

In a stunning winning streak, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been crowned Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. This win marks a remarkable achievement for the beloved series, which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Here is what transpired at the Awards this year for the team of JJK.

Producer Promises to do his Best

In a heartfelt acknowledgment of the win, the producer of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 expressed gratitude to their dedicated team, recognizing the immense effort and talent that went into crafting the show. They extended appreciation to the hardworking staff and all individuals involved in bringing the series to life, emphasizing the collective effort and collaboration that contributed to the anime's success.

Other Wins for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 emerged as a major winner at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, securing an impressive lineup of accolades. The series triumphed in several categories, including Best Animation and Best Action. Additionally, its meticulous attention to detail and breathtaking cinematography earned it recognition with awards for Best Character Design and Best Cinematography.

Advertisement

Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was celebrated as the Best Fantasy Anime. With its remarkable achievements spanning across multiple categories, JJK has undeniably made it clear why it is the anime of the year!

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: One Piece Wins Best Continuing Anime Series