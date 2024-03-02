Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: One Piece Wins Best Continuing Anime Series

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2024 are currently ongoing, and fans are buzzing with excitement over the winners. One of the most highly anticipated categories, Best Continuing Anime Series, saw One Piece emerge victorious, solidifying its status as one of the longest-running and most beloved anime series of all time.

One Piece competed against other top contenders in the Best Continuing Anime Series category, such as Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, JUJUTSU KAISEN, SPY x FAMILY, and VINLAND SAGA. However, just like last year, One Piece stood out with its unending epic containing memorable characters, and its legacy endures today.

About One Piece

With over 1090 episodes and counting, One Piece has been captivating audiences since its debut in 1997. The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy with dreams of becoming the greatest pirate in the world. After eating a mystical fruit known as the Devil Fruit, Luffy gains the ability to stretch his body like rubber, setting him on a journey to assemble a crew of pirates and find the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

The series begins as Luffy sets sail for the first time and gradually introduces viewers to a colorful cast of characters, including the skilled navigator Nami and the swordsman Roronoa Zoro. Together, they form the Straw Hat Pirates and embark on a series of swashbuckling adventures across the vast ocean.

Why One Piece won Best Continuing Anime Series

Throughout its run, One Piece has continued to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines, epic battles, and themes of friendship, loyalty, and adventure. With each new episode, the series delves deeper into its richly imagined world, introducing new characters, locales, and challenges for Luffy and the Straw Hats to overcome.

As One Piece celebrates its status as the Best Continuing Anime Series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, fans can look forward to many more exciting adventures on the high seas. With its winning combination of action, humor, and heart, One Piece remains a cornerstone of the anime community and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.

