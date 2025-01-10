Dandadan Chapter 181: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Dandadan Chapter 181 will likely reveal more about the mysterious yokai using Hase, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot, and more details here.
The last chapter of Dandadan saw the History and Culture Research Club suspect teacher Sanjome as Kouki’s possible manipulator due to his peculiar interactions. Aira then tried to use Kinta's nanoskin glasses but ended up embarrassed when they mimicked Okarun's.
Meanwhile, Adachi is shown working with the Orchestrator and jiangshi. Elsewhere, Hase recalls being humiliated by Okarun. Motivated by revenge, he wields Asura knives. He then hears a voice telling him to use it to gain power and take Okarun’s, and the chapter ends as a yokai appears behind him.
Dandadan Chapter 181 may begin with Hase confronting Okarun, revealing yokai powers similar to Aira’s initial encounter with Momo. After likely losing, Hase could join the friend group. Focus may also shift to Sanjome, potentially Count Saint-Germain in disguise.
He may be seen pressuring Adachi into attending a singles mixer, possibly fueling her unease. Interactions between Murakami, Sanjome, and Adachi could further uncover the Orchestrator’s schemes.
Dandadan Chapter 181 is set to officially release at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, January 14, 2024. For most international readers, this will be Monday, January 13, 2024. The exact release time will vary by location and time zone.
Dandadan Chapter 181 will be available for free on platforms like VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus provide free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.