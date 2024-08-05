Dandadan Team Says Anime Will Compete With Manga's High Points; Here's How

Dandadan, a popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, is set to debut in a TV anime later this year. The series' creators are aiming to compete with the high points of the manga, which has gained popularity since the announcement of a new anime adaptation. The anime's premiere this Fall will allow fans to see some of the most impressive spreads and scenes from Tatsu's original work.

This has been a double edged sword in some ways as while this makes the anticipation for the Dandadan anime adaptation on those moments even higher, it also stacks the pressure as fans will undoubtedly compare one to the other. It's something that those behind Dandadan are fully aware of, and Mainichi Broadcasting System producer Hiroshi Kamei opened up about that very fact during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this Summer as they talked about the way the anime is competing with the manga so it sticks out.

"First of all, the animation is really beautiful," Kamei began. "I think that's what everyone is looking for these days. My first impression when I read the manga noted that sense of density... The manga is such a packed stage. But the anime is not just pictures, right? Animation is all about sound, color, timing, tempo, and so on. I wanted to bring out that essence in this broadcast."

Elaborating further, Kamei then explained how the anime instead found ways to differentiate itself from the manga originals. "If we were to really reproduce that intricate artwork exactly as it was in the manga, the scene wouldn't really hold up, so we kept it simple and created a setting that kept the charm of the character..."

"In terms of the colors and the timing of the anime, I think it has a much higher density than other shows," Kamei continued. "I think the feelings you get after reading the Dandadan manga and after watching the anime probably won't be that different. It's the way the battle locations are shifted, giving us that chaotic feeling. It's like we're trying to make it competitive, so that the anime doesn't just depend on the beauty of the manga. The manga is stylish, of course... but if we did it like that, the anime would not really have a real presence."

The story of Dandadan follows Momo Ayase, who is a high school girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, while her classmate Ken Takakura believes in aliens but not ghosts. In a bet to determine who is correct, the two decide to separately visit locations associated with both the occult and the supernatural, Ayase visiting the former, and Takakura visiting the latter.

Ayase is abducted by a group of aliens who accidentally unblock her chakras, enabling latent psychic abilities. Meanwhile, Takakura is possessed by a spirit who takes over his body. By using Ayase's abilities and Takakura's possessed form, they defeat the aliens together. The rest of the story follows the two as they attempt to cure Takakura's curse, fight spirits and aliens, and develop romantic feelings for each other.

Dandadan will be making its anime premiere this October, but has yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication. Dandadan will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN and Muse alongside their release in Japan.

