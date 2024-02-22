Danny DeVito Petitioned For One Piece Live Action Season 2: Could He Join the Cast?

The anticipation surrounding Netflix's One Piece Live Action series has reached new heights as two members of the cast excitedly petitioned for Hollywood legend Danny DeVito to join the upcoming second season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Danny DeVito for One Piece Live Action Season 2

In a recent interview with Deadline Hollywood, stars Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Romero, known for their roles as Monkey D. Luffy and Usopp, expressed their enthusiastic desire to see DeVito become a part of the acclaimed adaptation. During the interview, Godoy and Romero passionately voiced their hopes for DeVito's inclusion in the series, emphasizing their willingness to accommodate any role he chooses; “We would love to find a way to put Danny DeVito in One Piece somehow,” Jacob Romero stated.

"If you're looking at this, Danny, please come to the show. We can do anything, man, you can be anyone you want. Just come here man!" Iñaki Godoy stated, after being asked who he thought Danny DeVito should play. He added, "I really want to do anything with Danny DeVito."

The duo's enthusiasm resonated with fans, who promptly launched an online petition suggesting DeVito portray King Wapol, a character integral to the Drum Island Arc, in the upcoming One Piece Season 2’s storyline. The prospect of seeing DeVito embody this iconic character has ignited excitement among both fans and industry insiders.

King Wapol is a character known for his villainous demeanor and seems to be an apt fit for Danny DeVito's distinctive talents and stature. While specific details remain undisclosed, the conjecture surrounding the character DeVito could possibly portray has only added to the series' growing popularity.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Doctor Kureha

DeVito isn't the only Hollywood figure being courted for the One Piece Live Action. Jamie Lee Curtis, a self-proclaimed fan of the series, has also been linked to the production. Showrunner Matt Owens revealed plans to write the role of Doctor Kureha with Curtis in mind, signaling a potential collaboration that could further elevate the series' star-studded cast.

However there have been no updates on the matter since 2023, and we can only guess as to who we will see portray our beloved characters in Netflix’s One Piece Live Action.

Potential impact on One Piece Live Action series

The addition of Curtis and potentially DeVito to the cast promises to enhance the series' appeal and broaden its audience. With both actors possessing extensive experience and acclaim, their involvement could lend newfound depth and authenticity to the adaptation. As negotiations and discussions unfold behind the scenes, anticipation mounts for the official announcement of their roles.

As Netflix's One Piece Live Action series prepares for its highly anticipated second season, the campaign to recruit Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis highlights its continued momentum and widespread appeal. With fans eagerly awaiting casting updates and production developments, the prospect of seeing these esteemed actors bring iconic characters to life adds an exciting dimension to the evolving narrative.

