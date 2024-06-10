Date A Live V Episode 10: DEM And Ratatoskr To Clash; Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Shido has successfully finished his ‘second’ date with Reine, and just as he and the Spirits begin thinking they have succeeded, another threat looms on the horizon. As Fans wait with bated breath for the next episode, here’s everything you need to know about Date A Live V Episode 10’s release, from where to watch it, what to expect, and more.

Date A Live V Episode 10: release date and where to watch

Date A Live V Episode 9 is set to debut on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch it on various TV networks including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV. Furthermore, online platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and DMM TV will grant access to the latest episodes.

For global fans, Date A Live V Episode 9 will be accessible on multiple streaming services. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video will provide global access, except in Japan. South and Southeast Asian audiences can watch it on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Additionally, Crunchyroll will continue streaming the series for international viewers.

What to expect in Date A Live V Episode 10?

Date A Live V Episode 10 will be titled A Battlefield That Should Be Impossible, and will depict the final battle with Westcott, according to the episode preview. The episode should also see Shido kiss Reine at the end of their date.

As the season finale approaches, Ratatoskr and DEM prepare for an epic battle. Shido, Kotori, and their sibling Mana will likely be joining forces in Date A Live V Episode 10, united in their determination to shape the future. Expect the episode to have some intense combat scenes as both sides clash to decide who will ultimately seize the future.

Date A Live V Episode 9 brief recap

Date A Live V Episode 9 is titled A “Second” Date, where Shido convinces Reine to go on a date with him. He shares his plan with Kotori, who agrees to help. Origami overhears their conversation and informs the other Spirits, who also agree to assist.

Shido informs Kurumi's independent clone that Mio must already be inside the original Kurumi and asks her to discreetly convey this to Kurumi. The next day, Shido begins his date with Reine, supported by the Spirits and the Fraxinus crew. He uses a different device on his collarbone to avoid arousing Reine's suspicion.

They visit a hotel in Date A Live V Episode 9, relaxing in a bath together. Shido inquires about Reine's past, and she asks about his memories before being taken in by the Itsuka family. Shido shares that he has few memories of his mother but believes she loved him and left him for a good reason, which makes Reine happy.

Meanwhile, Westcott learns about the future events from Beelzebub and decides to initiate DEM's battle with Ratatoskr earlier than planned, with additional measures to handle Shido, his friends, and Mio. Date A Live V Episode 9 concludes as Shido continues his date with Reine at the beach where Mio and Shinji once went, bringing joy to Reine.

For more updates on the final battle against DEM in the Date A Live V anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.