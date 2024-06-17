Date A Live V Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The penultimate episode of Date A Live V is almost here and fans are more excited than ever. With Kurumi back in action, Shido and the spirits have to face Mio once more with everything on the line. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Date A Live V Episode 11: release date and where to watch

Date A Live V Episode 11 airs on June 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST across AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV in Japan. Additionally, Season 5 will be streaming on the Anime Store, U-NEXT, and DMM TV. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

For fans worldwide, it's available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, while viewers in South and Southeast Asia can access the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series.

Expected plot of Date A Live V Episode 11

Date A Live V Episode 11 will be titled Temporary Paradise. The episode will see Shido and his allies rescued from their dire situation by the presumed-dead Kurumi. However, their relief is short-lived as Mio appears. Confronted by Mio's obsession with Shinji, Shido conceives a plan to save her.

As Shido tries to reach out to Mio and resolve the conflicts that threaten their world, Date A Live V Episode 11 will likely entail a blend of action with heartfelt efforts to redeem Mio, setting up the season finale in Episode 12.

Date A Live V Episode 10 recap

Titled A Battlefield That Shouldn’t Be Possible, Date A Live V Episode 10 sees Shido manage to bring Reine's affections to the maximum and kisses her, but his attempt to seal her power fails. Instead, Reine taps into Shido's memories and learns about future events.

Kurumi appears and confronts Reine, leading to the appearance of Mio's other half from Kurumi's body. Before dying, Kurumi uses Zafkiel to escape, preventing the reformed Mio from reclaiming her Sephira. Shido is rescued and brought aboard the Fraxinus while DEM's fleet launches an attack on Mio.

With Mio occupied in battle, Westcott dispatches Bandersnatch units to invade Shido's school and the AST headquarters, taking hostages and demanding Shido and Kotori's surrender in Date A Live V Episode 10. Mukuro uses her teleportation ability to send the other Spirits to rescue their friends.

Ellen seizes the opportunity to invade the Fraxinus and attacks Shido and Kotori. Mana arrives to protect them, and the three siblings unite against Westcott, Ellen, Artemisia, and the Nibelcolle. Even with their combined efforts, they are initially overpowered by their enemies. Date A Live V Episode 10 concludes as Kurumi's clones appear, providing much-needed reinforcements.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.